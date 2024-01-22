5 secret GTA missions that most players might not know about

GTA titles are packed with content that can keep players busy for a long time. While most know about story mode missions that are necessary for completing a title's main campaign, they might be unaware of some secret missions. Triggering these hidden quests requires you to be at the right place or meet some prerequisites.

In this article, we will look at five secret GTA missions that most players might not know about. Since the next entry is still a year away, going back and completing them may keep you entertained.

Cone Crazy and 4 other secret GTA missions that most players might not know about

1) The Last One

The Last One is a mission in GTA 5 that gets unlocked after attaining 100% completion. Additionally, it can only be played as Franklin Clinton. Hence, those who only played the 2013 title's main campaign and then headed to its multiplayer might be unaware of this secret mission.

That said, once you attain 100% completion in Grand Theft Auto 5, The Last One appears as a Strangers and Freaks mission, denoted with a question mark in Chiliad Moutain State Wilderness. It sets Franklin on a hunt for the Big Foot, and although he does encounter the beast, the ending takes an unexpected spin.

2) Eddie Low secret encounter

One of the most deranged characters in the GTA series, Eddie Low, debuted in a Grand Theft Auto 4 secret mission. This quest is only available between 10 pm and 4 am (in-game clock) in Alderny City after the story mode mission - Three Leaf Clover, which is probably why some players might not know about this.

It tasks players with helping the character dispose of a duffle bag. However, Eddie's off-putting behavior makes even a hardened individual like Niko Bellic uncomfortable. Notably, news on the in-game radio after this secret mission hints at him being a serial killer.

3) Cone Crazy

Cone Crazy is a secret mission in GTA Vice City that can be triggered by entering a Stallion parked on top of the Washington Avenue Parking Lot. Upon entering the vehicle, players are tasked with passing through five checkpoints within the stipulated time, which is just a few seconds, without hitting any cones in the area.

The next entry in the series will be heading back to Vice City. Details about the upcoming title are scarce, but rumors, such as Rockstar Games possibly releasing GTA 6 on PS5 Pro at launch, emerge frequently on social media.

4) Ivan Bytchkov side mission

Ivan Bytchkov is a minor character in Grand Theft Auto 4 that players can either kill or spare in the story mode mission — Ivan the Not So Terrible. Only those who spare Ivan can complete an unnamed random side mission with the character later in the game.

This secret mission features Niko driving Ivan to The Lost MC's clubhouse for a deal. However, things go south quickly, and players are forced into a firefight.

5) The Epsilon Program

The Epsilon Program is a series of secret quests that can only be accessed by Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonist Michael De Santa. You must first complete a survey on the Epsilon Program's in-game website to unlock the first mission in the series — Seeking the Truth. It appears as a Strangers and Freaks quest.

Once the mission is completed, you must donate $500 to the Epsilon Program to unlock the next task in the series. Completing all the Epsilon Program missions may take some time, but it's an intriguing side quest that can keep one entertained while waiting for GTA 6.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want such secret missions to return in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes