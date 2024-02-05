5 most emotional cutscenes in GTA franchise, ranked

Most gamers who love the GTA series play it to have a fun and lighthearted experience. However, this doesn't meant that the games are all sunshine and rainbows. Most of the time, the Grand Theft Auto titles delve into some serious topics. The overall tone of some of the games, like GTA 4, can be quite dark, while other times, a lighthearted game like San Andreas can have some truly tragic moments.

Most of these moments are presented through cutscenes. These are what invest the player in the storyline, as well as give glimpses into the personalities of the protagonists and characters. So, here's a short list of the most emotional cutscenes from the GTA franchise that have become ingrained in most fans' memories.

Top 5 cutscene moments from the GTA series

5) The Third Way

GTA 5's plot structure may not be cohesive enough, but it does contain its fair share of emotional moments. After Trevor learns that Michael faked his death and had planned to betray him during the Ludendorff heist, he gets enraged. Near the end of the game, when all three protagonists are somewhat alienated from each other, Franklin can make a choice to either kill Michael or Trevor.

If he chooses the third option, the trio work together in a seemingly impossible attempt to kill all their enemies in one go. This eventually culminates in a cutscene where the three, especially Michael and Trevor, agree to bury their differences and become friends once again.

4) The Green Sabre

This is the moment when GTA San Andreas throws one of the biggest plot twists in the GTA series and reveals the people behind CJ's mom's death. After the Grove Street Families (GSF) get back together, they plan to take on the Ballas in a big encounter. CJ, however, gets an urgent call from Cesar who invites him to see something.

CJ then gets to learn that it was Big Smoke and Ryder who betrayed their gang, and that they're working with Tenpenny. CJ puts two and two together, and realizes that the duo sold out to CRASH and tried getting Sweet killed. He also sees the green-colored Sabre they used to pull off a drive-by at the Johnson residence, which ended up killing his mother, Beverly Johnson.

3) End of the Line

This is the final mission in GTA San Andreas where CJ, the protagonist, gets into a final showdown with Big Smoke and Officer Tenpenny. The first memorable cutscene from this mission occurs when CJ kills Big Smoke, and the latter explains that he "got caught up in the money, the power." There's a long cutscene at the end when Tenpenny also dies.

CJ mocks him by saying, "See you around, Officer," after he's dead. The scene then changes to CJ and all his friends inside the Johnson house, discussing how to manage their businesses. This is when Mad Dogg, the rapper for whom CJ serves as manager, enters and announces that he has won a gold record. They all celebrate their victories while CJ goes out to see what's happening in the block.

2) Mr. & Mrs. Bellic

This is the mission in GTA 4 where Roman and Mallorie are getting married and Niko attends his cousin's wedding alongside all his friends. What's supposed to be a happy day and a break from the dark and dreary storyline in the game turns out to be its most tragic plot twist. There are two possibilities here, and both are quite dreadful.

The mission, which culminates in a cutscene, concludes when either Roman or Kate die. If Niko chooses to reject Kate's advice and make a deal with Dimitri, he sends a killer after him, and after a tussle with Niko, Roman gets shot. If Niko chooses to kill Dimitri for betraying him instead, Pegorino shows up and shoots at Niko, only to gun down Kate.

1) Out of Commission/A Revenger's Tragedy

This is the final mission in GTA 4 and a successor to the previous mission on this list. Niko goes after Dimitri or Pegorino, depending on which ending the player chose — Deal or Revenge. If they chose to make a deal with Dimitri, then Roman dies, and Niko seeks revenge against him (A Revenger's Tragedy). If Kate dies, it's Pegorino who Niko is after (Out of Commission).

Both the endings culminate in a cutscene where Niko kills the target under the Statue of Happiness. This is followed by a cutscene of Liberty City, which only goes to remind players how terrible this place truly is.

