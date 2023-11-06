5 unexpected GTA plot twists that no one saw coming

The GTA games are full of unexpected plot twists, and fans love these occasional surprises from Rockstar Games. Each title in the series has unpredictable moments that temporarily awestruck players. However, some moments are commonly known to surprise first-time players. These moments completely change the story's direction, leaving players in a state of curiosity.

This article lists five of the most unexpected plot twists in the GTA series that are still loved by many fans.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Five moments when Rockstar Games surprised GTA players with unexpected plot twists

1) CJ visiting Liberty City

GTA San Andreas is one of the best games in the 3D Universe of the Grand Theft Auto series. It was an ambitious project that widened the scope of what Rockstar Games could do in the open-world genre. While including three different cities and other adjacent areas was already a surprise for fans, the studio also allowed CJ to visit a portion of Liberty City.

During the mission, Saint Mark's Bistro, Carl “CJ” Johnson has to visit Liberty City and kill Marco Forelli. The map of San Andreas is already one of the largest in the 3D Universe of the series. However, the inclusion of Liberty City makes it even bigger in total.

2) The ending of Grand Theft Auto 4

Grand Theft Auto 4 is one of the most heartbreaking games in the GTA series. The life story of Niko Bellic touches many fans’ hearts and makes them feel his pain. Usually, the climax of a story is expected to have a happy ending. However, Rockstar Games surprised players by giving even more heartbreaking choices.

GTA 4 offers you two choices for the ending: Deal and Revenge. Each one takes the life of either Roman Bellic or Kate McReary, two of the most loved persons by Niko. Choosing any one of them to be killed is a tough choice for many first-time players.

3) The Third Way mission

The ending of Grand Theft Auto 5 also has its plot twists and surprises. Rockstar Games offers you three choices: Kill Trevor, Kill Michael, and Deathwish. While the first two do exactly what their names denote, The Third Way completely twists the story's plot.

Many first-time players expected that choosing this option would lead to Franklin Clinton’s death. However, Rockstar Games added a completely different plot, allowing all characters to live. The mission also allows them to kill all their enemies.

Although The Third Way is not officially regarded as the canon ending for GTA 5, the player base mostly prefers it as it enables them to control all three characters afterward.

4) Michael and Trevor revisiting North Yankton

The State of North Yankton holds special importance in GTA 5’s storyline. While the game’s backstory starts in the Ludendorff town, players never actually get to explore the map freely. Many thought it was only exclusive to the Prologue and would be inaccessible for the rest of the game.

However, Rockstar Games surprised the player base by allowing both Michael De Santa and Trevor Philips to revisit the place for an important plot twist in the mission Bury the Hatchet. It was one of the most unexpected moments in GTA 5 as it also revealed Michael’s grave’s mystery.

5) Lance Vance betraying Tommy

Lance Vance is one of the most evil characters in the Grand Theft Auto series. While most fans initially thought of him as an ally of Tommy Vercetti in GTA Vice City, the character later betrays Tommy in the story. During the final mission, Keep Your Friends Close…, Lance resides with Sonny and tries to kill Tommy.

Many fans did not see it coming, as Lance always stood by Tommy’s side for the entire storyline. However, his betrayal at the end angered many, and thus Lance become one of the most despised characters in the franchise.

