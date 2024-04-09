5 evidences of San Fierro earthquake in GTA San Andreas

In GTA San Andreas, there are multiple references to the San Fierro earthquake. You'll find ruined buildings and bridges in San Fierro, and even in the countryside beyond the city. The game takes place in 1992, and according to the official PC manual for Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, there have been two earthquakes in the region.

The first one took place in 1988 and had devastating results, which was likely based on the Loma Prieta Earthquake of October 1989. The next one took place in 1992, a month before the game begins, and this explains why the bridges remain closed in the beginning. Nevertheless, in this GTA San Andreas article, we'll take a look at some of the biggest evidences of the San Fierro earthquake.

5 visible effects of the San Fierro earthquake in GTA San Andreas

1) Ruined buildings in Doherty

The Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - City Guides has the following description that explains the 1988 San Fierro earthquake:

"In 1988, the Doherty district was devestated by an earthquake that leveled several blocks, and destroyed a countless number of properties. While most of the reconstruction has been completed, there are still visible signs of the earthquake's aftermath."

In addition to a few visibly damaged buildings, Doherty also has a deserted area of land next to the Doherty Garage on a hillside known as The Waste Land. This could be one of many deliberate Easter eggs in the GTA series.

2) Collapsed roadway in Easter Basin

One of the biggest and most prominent evidences of the 1988 San Fierro earthquake in GTA San Andreas earthquake is the collapsed roadway in Easter Basin. It remains collapsed even in 1992, which might be because of the second earthquake that took place that year.

3) Destroyed bridge near Palomino Creek

There's a wooden bridge that runs along a dirt road leading to Palomino Creek, on the western edge of the town. It connects to a dirt road leading out of the rural town. This bridge remains damaged throughout the events of the game, and is most notably featured during one of Catalina's missions in GTA San Andreas.

4) Collapsed rock formation in Bone County

The San Fierro earthquake of 1988 was so devastating that it also affected the neighboring Bone County, as it lies on the other side of the San Andreas fault. There are several unique rock formations there, with one of them even hiding a crass but hilarious Easter egg.

However, one of these rock formations can be seen visibly damaged, which could only have been possible due to an earthquake. These are two pillar-like structures right next to each other, where the taller one has broken in half and smashed into the shorter one.

5) The San Andreas Fault

The biggest possible reference to the San Fierro earthquake in GTA San Andreas is the San Andreas Fault that lies in San Fierro Bay. It's a continental transform fault that begins just north of Jizzy's Pleasure Domes, runs along the seabed, and ends at a sandstone wall that rises back to the land.

This only goes to show the little details in GTA San Andreas that Rockstar put in to make the game more immersive. This geographical feature exists in real-life as well, and is situated next to San Francisco, the city that San Fierro is based on. In fact, the San Andreas state in the GTA Universe, which is based on California, might be named after this fault.

Another visible effect

The San Fierro Center has an underground garage that remains closed. There's a sign next to the building that marks it as dangerous and denies entry to visitors. Considering its close vicinity to the Easter Basin and Doherty areas, it is possible that this damage is the result of the 1988 San Fierro earthquake.

