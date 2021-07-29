5 examples of innocent people who didn't deserve to get killed in the GTA series

Some innocent characters happen to be at the wrong place at the wrong time in the GTA series.

GTA protagonists aren't morally good people, so this happens more often than one might think. Sometimes, the protagonist kills these innocent people for the pettiest of reasons. Unsurprisingly, the GTA series has a fair amount of notable examples where the protagonist kills some innocent people in this fashion.

Note: This list will prioritize instances where the characters are intentionally killed. Some missions allow the player to kill innocent people, but those won't be counted if it's not the main objective.

Five times where innocent NPCs were killed in the GTA series

5) Dan Sucho (GTA Liberty City Stories)

Dan Sucho is nothing more than a street racer in GTA Liberty City Stories. It's an incredibly minor crime in the context of the GTA series, which makes Toni wanting to kill him all the more surprising.

All of this happens simply because his mother says that Toni's father would beat Dan Sucho in a street race and kill him afterward. Toni is obviously desperate to impress his mother, but it fails miserably.

Hence, Dan Sucho was killed for nothing.

4) Construction foreman (GTA San Andreas)

The Construction Foreman's fate (Image via GTA Wiki)

It makes sense that CJ wouldn't be happy with the construction workers calling Kendl derogatory names. However, destroying their hard work and killing the foreman is taking it a step too far.

Some GTA San Andreas players feel like this is a prime example of CJ going off the deep end. He's usually forced to kill somebody for those giving him a mission or does so out of loyalty to his friends and loved ones.

This mission is a good example of him going on the extreme variation of the latter point.

3) A bus of pedestrians in Hot Dog Homicide! (GTA 2)

There are plenty of pedestrians who end up getting killed in the GTA series. However, most of those instances are often because they're at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Using Bringing the House Down in GTA Liberty City Stories as an example, hundreds if not thousands of pedestrians died because Toni wanted to weaken the Forelli Family.

Hot Dog Homicide! is different because killing pedestrians is the goal. Here, the player has to use a bus, pick up some pedestrians, and force them to be ground up as cheap meat for the Russian Mafia.

This isn't ranked higher because the PS1 port has Hare Krishna thugs as the targets rather than innocent bystanders.

2) Alan Crawford (GTA San Andreas)

GTA San Andreas has many innocent people killed, but Alan Crawford stands out for the pettiest reason. While Officer Tenpenny forces CJ to kill some key witnesses, OG Loc asks CJ to kill Alan Crawford, and CJ is cool with it.

Unfortunately, it isn't just Crawford who gets killed here. He serves as Madd Dogg's manager, and not too much is known about him, other than he can't swim. Some random woman also happens to be in the car as it's dropped off the pier, all for the sake of OG Loc's music career.

Understandably, Crawford's death starts the downward spiral of Madd Dogg's career.

1) Floyd Hebert (GTA 5)

Floyd Hebert (Image via GTA Wiki)

Floyd is the definition of a goodie-two-shoes in the GTA series. His most noteworthy crime is stealing a pencil back in elementary school, which makes him undeniably more innocent than several other GTA characters.

Unfortunately for Floyd, he meets Trevor Philips. Predictably, the latter manipulates and takes advantage of Floyd at several points in the game. Unlike other lesser-developed characters, GTA 5 fans know that Floyd isn't a bad person.

He's implied to have been shot in the head in the mission, Hang Ten. Judging by Trevor's reaction, Floyd is most likely dead.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Srijan Sen