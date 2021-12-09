5 most exciting features of the upcoming GTA Online story mode DLC

5 most exciting features of the upcoming GTA Online DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games announced the GTA Online: The Contract update on December 8, 2021 and fans of the series are extremely hyped. The new update is one of the biggest feature updates added to GTA Online since the Cayo Perico update last year. The Contract update is set to be released on December 15, 2021, and players can't wait to see what Rockstar has in store for them.

The update brings back story mode characters like Franklin Clinton, Lamar Davis, and everyone's favorite dog, Chop. The update is also bringing back one of the biggest record producers in the world, which is none other than Dr. Dre into GTA Online. This time Dr. Dre will be playing amore prominent role in the online component, as compared to his cameo in a Cayo Perico heist cutscene.

5 most exciting features in the GTA Online: The Contract update

5) Two new Vehicles

Rockstar Games is introducing two new vehicles in the latest GTA Online update which are:

The Enus Jubilee

The Dewbauchee Champion

Both these vehicles look like they are armored but there is no real information about them from Rockstar Games as of yet.

4) Return of Franklin

Franklin (Image via Rockstar Games)

This will be the first time players will get to see Franklin after finishing the story arc. Many players love Franklin's personality in the story mode and would love to see how he succeeded in life after where the storyline left off. It is amazing to see how he started his own agency where he helps celebrities with things they wouldn't like to get their hands dirty with.

3) The Agency

The Agency (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Agency is a new fefeaturand potential property which is being introduced to GTA Online. It seems to be the headquarters out of which Franklin and his partner work from. There are no details on whether the agency will be a purchaseable property or just a mission starting point from where Franklin will be assigning new tasks.

2) EMP Launcher

EMP Launcher (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is a new weapon being added to the GTA Online in The Contract update which is the EMP Launcher. This is an interesting new weapon that Rockstar is introducing to the game and although there are no details about it yet, it seems like a weapon to disable vehicles or security systems in GTA Online.

1) Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre as seen in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dr. Dre is one of the most famous producers in the world, a leading name in Hip hop and a cultural icon since the 90's. In GTA Online he shows up as a cameo character and is also responsible for at least one of the new missions where players will have to retrieve his phone from the wrong hands. There will also be a lot of new music released by Dr. Dre with the release of the Contract update in GTA Online.

