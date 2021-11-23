5 most exciting GTA 6 leaks that have come out so far

With no news from Rockstar Game about GTA 6, many players wonder if the games are being worked on. There have been many leaks and rumors about the games coming out, but most of them are hoax news.

There are a few reliable sources of information that the community can trust, but none of them are confirmed at the end of the day. Amidst the false claims and fake news, there have been some leaks that are worth looking into.

This article breaks down the five most exciting leaks about GTA 6

5 exciting and fascinating GTA 6 leaks that have come out so far

5) Take two Interactive's patent

Take two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, patented an improved AI function called 'Systems and Methods for Virtual Navigation in a Gaming Environment.' This patent was created for a technology that provides a better AI response to NPCs with pathfinding and character pathing.

Fans believe the patent is to be used in GTA 6 as Rockstar Games hasn't updated their NPC AI for a while now.

4) GTA 6 might be based in Vice City

Tom Henderson and many other sources claim that GTA 6 will be based in Vice City. There have been other games based on Vice City, but those are in the 80s. According to the leaks, the game does seem to be set in modern-day Vice City, so Rockstar can continue using assets and esthetics from GTA 5.

3) Alleged announcement date leak

Last month, the most recent GTA 6 leak claimed that Rockstar Games would announce the game in November or December of 2021. The leak also claimed that the game would feature hurricanes and have alligators in it. The leak also states that the map of GTA 6 will be three times bigger than the map featured in the company's most successful game, GTA 5.

2) Female protagonist

The news came from Tom Henderson that the next title could likely have a female protagonist. He also stated that the game would have multiple characters, and the female protagonist would be one of them.

The GTA series has not seen a female protagonist in the game since the original GTA was released in 1997, and fans seem to like the idea. The original game didn't have much of a background story for the female characters. Players are hoping the devs make the new character in GTA 6 extremely interesting.

1) Map leaks

Players received two map leaks for GTA 6, one in 2018 and the other in 2021. The community has dismissed the initial leak as fake but looks extremely hopeful about the 2021 map.

Rockstar is known to build some of the most beautiful open world landscapes, and players hope GTA 6 can witness the peak of their abilities. There was a map leak regarding the Red Dead Redemption 2 map, which turned out to be accurate, and hence, players are hopeful to see this map utilized for the game.

