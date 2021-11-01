5 most exciting GTA RP clips (October 2021)

GTA RP is has been popular ever since its release. Many players love playing the NoPixel server, the most famous one for this game mode. Streaming GTA RP content has made many streamers famous and given them a career in gaming.

A lot of gamers enjoy streaming GTA RP content as they get to experience many exciting moments while role-playing. GTA RP has stricter rules than GTA Online, but that's where each user's creativity comes out.

With unlimited possibilities for what they can do in GTA RP, many players end up planning and doing some really exciting things in the game.

Top 5 most exciting GTA RP clips as of October 2021

5) xQc follows a gang only to get shot

In this clip, xQc and his gang are seen following a car. When the vehicle makes a turn into a parking lot, the streamer follows them.

Once they reach the lot, gang members from the other vehicle hop out and shoot xQc until he and his crew are dead. They loot his group, and that is the end of the clip

4) xQc takes revenge on rash driver

In this clip, xQc comes across a rash driver who almost hits him off his bike. The streamer manages to dodge the car and decides to follow him.

The car travels a short distance before stopping, and the other player gets down. xQc immediately gets off his bike and shoots them down for some sweet revenge.

3) Hotted89 wins the GTR

The clip begins with Hotted89 using the spin wheel at the Casino. The wheel seems to be glitching out while the streamer hopes for the car.

When he wins the GTR, he and the girl next to him scream in happiness. It is an exhilarating moment when Hotted89 won a car in GTA RP.

2) Burn welcomes Azan to NoPixel

In this clip, Burn, who is RPing as Joker, presses some buttons. As soon as he does that, the smoke on the screen begins to clear out, and Bane is visible.

This is how Azan joins the NoPixel server, with a public announcement by Burn.

1) xQc wins dogfight with low ammo

The clip starts with things being heated for xQc, who is found in a dogfight. During the clip, he can be heard yelling, "I am running out of ammo".

There is gunfire between the two helicopters, and the enemy goes down. With a hard-earned moment of success, xQc celebrates and cheers for victory.

