5 most exciting things in the GTA Online Halloween update 2021

GTA Online's Halloween update was released on October 28 and will run until November 3, 2021. Rockstar Games has added a lot of events to the game that players can enjoy during this period. Rockstar Games celebrates the Halloween season with many features and events players can partake in.

During the Halloween update, there are many fun things to do in GTA Online, such as trying out the Peyote Plants and fighting the serial killers in the game. This article tells players about the five most exciting things about the GTA Online Halloween update.

Five things to be most excited about in the GTA Online Halloween update 2021

5) Podium vehicle: Lurcher

During the Halloween update, players have a chance to win a special vehicle at the Diamond Casino. Players can try their luck at the casino to win an Albany Lurcher, a custom-painted hearse in GTA Online. The car comes with bloody livery and a spooky character peaking out the back.

4) Camhedz Arcade Cabinet

The Camhedz arcade is available to buy during the Halloween update, and each cabinet will cost $362,500. Players can purchase the Camhedz cabinet from the Arcade laptop and can be played at the arcades in GTA Online. The arcade machine serves as a ROM hack for Badlands Revenge II. Camhedz will be available to play even if it's no longer for sale.

3) Psychedelic Peyote Plants

Peyote Plants is a special seasonal collectible that Rockstar Games has reintroduced into GTA Online. These collectibles are only available during the Halloween events in the game. Players can find up to 76 Peyote Plants, and after consuming each plant, they transform into an animal, bird, or even the Bigfoot.

2) The Killers

The Killer is a special event in GTA Online where players can find a famous killer from some of the best horror movies out there, chasing them and trying to kill them. The event can be triggered by joining a session with two or more players. Once the player has been in the session for over 16 minutes, one of the killers will appear and try to kill the player.

1) Phantom car

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Phantom car is a Halloween special event in GTA Online where players can find a Declasse Tornado chasing them and trying to run them over. To trigger this event, players need to be in a session with at least two players for a duration of longer than 16 minutes. If players aren't using a particular vehicle like the Deluxo or the Oppressor, the phantom car will appear and chase them down.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar