Nothing comes for peanuts in GTA Online, especially not weapons that guarantee unparalleled performance.

From futuristic rifles to deadly guns to compact blasters, the game features an assortment of high-end weapons. While some are fairly affordable as well as decent in performance, others cost a pretty penny, but not without reason (in most cases).

This article takes a look at 5 of the most expensive weapons players can buy in GTA Online.

5 most expensive weapons players can buy in GTA Online

#5 The Widowmaker

GTA Online features a number of devastating weapons, but none quite beat the infamous widowmaker when it comes to turning virtual goons into a mass of blood and gore. This futuristic laser gun may look like a weapon pulled right out of a sci-fi book, but it behaves much like the minigun, another beast of a weapon featured in GTA Online.

Both guns share the same incredible rate of fire and deal a great deal of damage. The Widowmaker costs $499,000 and can be purchased from Ammu-Nation.

#4 The Unholy Hellbringer

The Unholy Hellbringer, the twin of the popular Widowmaker, is another insanely lethal weapon that uses a beam of light to annihilate the enemy.

It also boasts better overall performance than the Widowmaker, though that is, of course, subjective. But, no one can deny that yielding the Unholy Hellbringer doesn't feel as cumbersome as the Widowmaker.

All in all, a great weapon that totally justifies its price. Players can buy it from Ammu-Nation for $499,000.

#3 The Orbital Cannon

Most players do not prefer investing in the Orbital Cannon in GTA Online because not only is its upfront cost a huge stumbling block, but using it every time will cost the player a good chunk of hard-earned money. Moreover, to be able to own the Orbital Cannon in GTA Online, players need to purchase a Facility.

The cheapest Facility costs $1,250,000 in GTA Online. The most expensive one is priced at a staggering $2,950,000.

Once the weapon has been installed into the Facility, the player can target anyone on the GTA Online map. The manual fire costs $500,000 every time it's used. The automatic aimed fire will cost upwards of $700,000 per shot. That's quite the investment.

#2 Up-n-Atomizer

Image Via Fandom

The Up-n-Atomizer is unanimously agreed upon as the coolest weapon featured in GTA Online. This futuristic blaster sports an iconic blue armor and a yellow coil that functions as the barrel.

The gun fires a deadly beautiful beam that explodes upon impact with the target.

The Up-n-Atomizer can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $399,000.

#1 The Military Rifle

People have differing opinions about the Military Rifle in GTA Online.

While the Rifle is unarguably supremely powerful, it's not that different from most Rifles in GTA Online. Perhaps its high rate of fire and overall superiority gives it an unparalleled edge over its contemporaries.

It can be purchased from Ammu-Nation for $375,500.