5 facts about GTA 1997 that fans might not know about

GTA 1997 was the first Grand Theft Auto title in the series developed by DMA Design (now Rockstar Games). The studio released it on November 28, 1997, and this marked the beginning of one of the greatest and most successful video game franchises. As of today, Grand Theft Auto has become a brand in itself. While most gamers know about Vice City, San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto 5, and other mainstream titles, only a few know about the OG game.

This article lists five facts from GTA 1997 that every Grand Theft Auto fan must know.

5 mind-blowing facts to know about GTA 1997

1) Unfamiliar name

The Grand Theft Auto series was on the verge of getting a different name initially. Similar to its studio name, Rockstar Games planned to call the game Race 'n' Chase instead of GTA 1997. The developer even completed the documentation process with the name. The concept of the gameplay was also different from what we know today. However, DMA Desgisn revised their decision at the last moment.

While the Grand Theft Auto games are now known as crime simulators where you play as a criminal and run from the cops, Race 'n' Chase was a police-themed game where you act as a cop and catch criminals. Later, the studio considered it dull and took a u-turn with the concept.

2) Multiplayer mode

Although Rockstar Games is mostly known for producing banger single-player games, the studio has always been fond of multiplayer modes. GTA 1997 had a multiplayer mode on PC, allowing gamers to play together locally. However, it is worth noting that the multiplayer system was not as refined or immersive as Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

GTA 1997 required a wired connection to access the multiplayer mode. Every other player needed to be in close proximity and connected with LAN cables. Nonetheless, the fact that Rockstar Games implemented multiplayer gaming in 1997 is something that should be appreciated.

3) Multiple protagonists

Many fans believe Grand Theft Auto 5 is the first game to include multiple protagonists in the GTA series. However, Rockstar Games has had this concept since the beginning, as you can find eight protagonists in GTA 1997. They are as follows:

Bubba

Kivlov

Travis

Troy

Katie

Divine

Mikki

Ulrika

The studio even allowed you to play as female protagonists in the game. However, one thing that should be noted is that they are not switchable characters like the 2013 title. You have to select one of the protagonists listed above, and the entire gameplay considers them the main character.

4) Unique wanted level system

One of the most unique features of GTA 1997 was its wanted level system. The very first game had only four levels of difficulties, which were indicated by cop head icons instead of stars. As more cop heads appear on your HUD, the gameplay gets more difficult.

The escape process also differed from what the current player base is familiar with. To escape the cops in GTA 1997, you either have to respray your vehicle in one of the respray shops or collect ‘cop bribe’ tickets that can be found on random locations across the map. Getting away from the cops and hiding does not remove your wanted level.

5) Number of missions

There is no doubt that GTA 1997 is much smaller in terms of gameplay compared to modern Grand Theft Auto titles. However, Rockstar Games managed to add plenty of missions to it. There are 90 missions divided in the following manners:

Liberty City: 24

San Andreas: 34

Vice City: 32

These are different maps that offer their own missions. Each map also has two chapters. The title has some of the most memorable missions in the Grand Theft Auto series that are still loved by veteran players.

