5 facts about Karin Hotring Everon in GTA Online

The Karin Hotring Everon in GTA Online is a two-door stock racing truck introduced with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in early 2023. It's one of three Hotring cars that all fall under the Sports category and can be used to participate in certain stunt races in the game. The Hotring Everon has a rather modern and sporty design and boasts decent performance.

If you want to know about this particular vehicle, here are some facts that highlight some important information. This might prove useful for players who are considering buying the Karin Hotring Everon in GTA Online right now.

5 things to know about Karin Hotring Everon in GTA Online

1) It's a stock car truck

The Karin Hotring Everon in GTA Online is primarily inspired by the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR and is a nearly accurate replica of it. It also shares some similarities with the third-generation Toyota Tundra and the 2019-2021 Ford F-150 NASCAR trucks. Rockstar introduced the Karin Hotring Everon with a GTA Online weekly update on March 9, 2023, as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Pickup trucks aren't that common in stock car racing, and this is the first time that Rockstar added one to a GTA game. As such, the vehicle stands out quite a bit because of how unusual it looks. The regular Everon in GTA Online, on the other hand, is a four-door off-road truck based on the Toyota Hilux Arctic Truck. This is a custom variant of a seventh-gen Toyota Hilux made by Arctic Trucks.

2) Trade Price

You'll have to pay $1,790,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos if you want the Karin Hotring Everon in GTA Online. This is a somewhat reasonable price for a vehicle like this one, but there's an even better discounted price. If you place in the top 3 in the San Andreas Super Sport Series races, also called the Hotring Circuit Races 2023, you'll unlock a Trade Price of $1,342,500.

3) Multiple stock car liveries

There aren't many customization options for the Karin Hotring Everon in GTA Online other than the usual upgrade options and lights. This makes sense, considering it's a stock car, but it comes with 29 stock car-themed liveries, which more than makes up for its lack of customization. All these come with a specific number, such as 9 for the Fort Zancudo livery and 66 for the Lucky Pluckers one.

4) Fastest Hotring car

Hotring is Rockstar's equivalent to NASCAR, as evidenced by the Hotring side missions in GTA Vice City. Both Vice City and San Andreas had a Hotring Racer that you could drive around inside a Hotring track as well as around the open-world map. Since then, Rockstar has introduced stock cars that bear Hotring in their name, in reference to the Hotring races.

After adding the Hotring Sabre in GTA Online, Rockstar followed up with the Hotring Everon, and they recently released the Hotring Hellfire with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. The Hotring Everon is the fastest among these, with a top speed of 125.75 mph (as recorded by YouTuber Broughy1322). It also has a faster lap time at 1:06.487 (again, tested by Broughy1322).

5) Appears as a Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle this week

The Karin Hotring Everon in GTA Online is currently a target for the Vehicle Robberies that can be initiated from your Salvage Yard this week. The other targets are the Albany Brigham and the Lampadati Tigon.

Although none of these Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles in GTA Online can be claimed as a personal vehicle right now, you can get to ride the one you choose as a target. So if you want to test ride the Hotring Everon, this is a great way to do so, and you'll also earn some money in the process.

