5 fast planes in GTA Online that don't cost much (2024)

There are many fast planes in GTA Online, such as the Mammoth F-160 Raiju, which boasts a 232.50 mph (374.17 km/h) top speed. In fact, these are some of the fastest vehicles in the game, but acquiring one can be very expensive. That said, Rockstar Games have also put in some options that are quick, and have a price tag that won't exactly drain your Maze Bank account.

So, in this article, we will look at five fast planes in GTA Online that don't cost much. However, readers should note that these aircraft are just relatively cheap and can still cost a hefty amount. Additionally, they have been chosen on the basis of their top speed recorded by popular YouTuber, Broughy1322.

Western Company Seabreeze and 4 other fast planes in GTA Online that don't cost much (2024)

1) Western Company Rogue

Western Company's Rogue is a two-seater aircraft, designed by possibly mixing the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II, Embraer EMB 312 Tucano, and the Pilatus PC-21. It can be equipped with incendiary, explosive, gas, or cluster bombs, Homing Missiles, as well as an explosive cannon or machine guns.

In addition, Rogue has an impressive top speed of 219.50 mph (353.25 km/h), which makes it one of the fastest planes in GTA Online. Those interested can add this aircraft to their collection for $1,596,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry. Those who complete six Air Freight Cargo missions can buy it for its $1,200,000 Trade Price.

2) Buckingham Howard NX-25

The Buckingham Howard NX-25 is seemingly based on the Hughes H-1 Racer and can be bought for $1,296,750 from Elitas Travel. You can also get it for just $975,000, which is its Trade Price, unlocked by completing a total of 27 Air Freight Cargo missions.

While the Howard NX-25 cannot be equipped with weapons like the Western Company Rogue, it can be fitted with countermeasures. What cements it as one of the fast planes in GTA Online is its top speed of 203.75 mph (327.90 km/h).

3) Western Company Seabreeze

The Western Company Seabreeze has an interesting look with a scorpion-like tail. Rockstar Games look to have been based it on the Seawind 300c and have listed it for sale on Elitas Travel for $1,130,500. This aircraft also has a Trade Price, that is $850,000, unlocked upon completing 36 Air Freight Cargo missions.

Though not as quick as the Mammoth F-160 Raiju, Seabreeze's 191.75 mph (308.59 km/h) top speed still puts it among fast planes in GTA Online. It also features the ability to float on water and option to equip bombs, machine guns, and countermeasures.

4) Western Company Besra

Next on the list of low-cost fast planes in GTA Online is the Western Company Besra. Seemingly a blend of the Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighter, Casa C-101, Aero L-39, and the Hongdu JL-8, it can hit a top speed of 189.25 mph (304.57 km/h).

This aircraft is available for purchase on Elitas Travel in GTA Online for a price of $1,150,000. Notably, you can get the Western Company Besra in GTA 5 story mode as well for just $658,000.

5) Buckingham Vestra

Along with being among the fast planes in GTA Online, the Buckingham Vestra is one of the most unique-looking aircraft in the game as well. It is a compact two-seater, likely inspired by the Cirrus Vision SF50, and can go as fast as 163.75 mph (263.53 km/h).

Those looking to add the Buckingham Vestra to their collection can buy it from Elitas Travel for just $950,000 in both GTA Online and GTA 5 story mode. It will be interesting to see if more of such planes are added with the GTA Online Summer update 2024.

