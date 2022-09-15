5 fastest boats in GTA Online (2022)

GTA Online boats haven't got much love from Rockstar Games in 2022, so the fastest ships are largely the same as those from 2021. Nonetheless, the next-gen port saw a ton of new gamers, some of whom are bound to be interested in this topic.

The fastest boats in GTA Online have all been examined by Broughy1322, whose data has been used in this article for ranking them. Apart from that, this listicle will highlight the vehicles' prices and some other minor features related to them whenever it's relevant.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

What are the five fastest boats in GTA Online?

5) Speeder (68.25 mph)

A Speeder (Image via Rockstar Games)

The fifth fastest boat in GTA Online, this boat has the second-best lap time in its vehicle class. The one watercraft faster than it is also number one in terms of top speed, but it costs several million dollars compared to the Speeder's meager $325,000. This entry is good at turning and has excellent acceleration for a boat in this GTA title.

4) Jetmax (70 mph)

A Jetmax (Image via Rockstar Games)

The old-school Jetmax is a good boat with great top speed and acceleration relative to its vehicle class. Most other options are significantly slower by comparison. Moreover, this entry is actually cheaper than a lot of them, costing only $299,000. Thus, it's not the worst boat to consider in GTA Online. However, the next entry on this list is even cheaper, with a slightly higher top speed.

3) Dinghy (71.5 mph)

A Dinghy (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are technically two variations of the regular Dinghy. One is a four-seater, and the other is a two-seater. They have the same lap time and top speed. Hence, they're bundled together in one entry on this list.

The four-seat variation usually costs $166,250, but players can spawn it for free via the Interaction Menu if they have a Kosatka . This top speed is also pretty decent, but the number one spot beats it in any practical race where top speed is a priority.

2) Weaponized Dinghy (71.5 mph)

A Weaponized Dinghy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unsurprisingly, the Weaponized Dinghy has the same top speed as the regular one. However, it's vital to mention that this variant cannot be used in races. Because of this, one should only buy it for $1,850,000 if they ever plan to utilize its weapons.

It has a machine gun on the front, but such a weapon isn't honestly worth the high price tag. Using it is also impractical at times since the Weaponized Dinghy is prone to moving all over the place whenever tides approach it.

1) Longfin (122 mph)

A Longfin (Image via Rockstar Games)

This boat is the only one in its vehicle class with a top speed comparable to what good cars can reach. Unlike the previous entry on this list, the Longfin can be used in sea races. In this regard, it's the undisputed best boat in GTA Online, considering the vast discrepancy between it and all other entries in terms of top speed.

Similarly, its recorded lap time is nearly a dozen seconds faster than other admirable watercraft. If one wants to indulge in sea races, they should always use the Longfin whenever it's allowed. It costs $2,125,000, but GTA Online players can get it down to $1,593,750 if they complete The Cayo Perico Heist as a leader with the Longfin approach.

