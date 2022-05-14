Why Kosatka submarine is one of the best GTA Online investments in 2022

GTA Online has been around for quite some time. Over the years, a lot has changed. Specific updates have changed how the game is played.

This happened when the businesses were introduced via Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update and then again via the Heists update. The meta for money grinding has rarely stayed constant. The Diamond Casino Heist was the best way to grind money earlier.

But since Cayo Perico Heist showed up, DCH has long been forgotten. At the center of it all is the Kosatka Submarine. This article explains why the behemoth is a must-have for all players.

Note: This article is based on the views of its writer.

Why Kosatka Submarine is the best investment in GTA Online?

The Rune Kosatka Submarine is nuclear-powered in GTA Online. It was added to the game via the Cayo Perico Heist DLC. The sub is based on the Delfin Delta-class, Russian Kelmar, and Chinese Type 094 submarines from real life.

The behemoth is armed to the teeth and should not be taken lightly. The sub is armed with homing rockets that can be aimed and fired via a periscope. Being a submarine, it is also equipped with torpedoes for offense against enemies in the water.

The best weapon on the sub, however, is the guided missile. It has to be bought as an upgrade on Warstock Cache and Carry. It is the first of its kind to grace the game. The cruise missile has a range of 4 km and packs a lot more punch than regular RPGs and Homing missiles.

Kosatka has fast travel options as well. It costs $10K initially but goes down to $2K once gamers have completed the CPH as a host. Kosatka also has an auto-pilot mode that comes in handy when solo players need to move and attack simultaneously.

Kostaka isn't bought because it's a good PvP vehicle with the specifications out of the way. It is a pre-requisite for starting the Cayo Perico Heist. El Rubio (Juan Strickler) stays on his private island, Cayo Perico. Miguel Madrazo needs players to infiltrate his compound and bring back incriminating evidence.

The stock Kosatka can be bought from Warstock Cache and Carry for $2.2 million. Decking up fully with all the cosmetic and utility upgrades can reach $9 million.

This might seem like a lot at first, but CPH pays out huge sums. The sub has storage space for an Avisa mini-sub, a Sparrow helicopter, and a third vehicle like the Stromberg or Toreador.

The CPH is special in GTA Online as it brought many new things. It allows gamers to jump in solo and complete all setups and the heist. The take does not need to be shared. However, doing the heist with two players works out best.

This allows players to enter double keycard doors inside the compound to steal paintings and gold. Once gamers get into the groove and figure things out about the CPH, it doesn't feel like a grind. The variable loot pool also spices things up.

Grinding the CPH about five times can help with decking out the sub fully. Getting a Sparrow is highly advised as it makes quick work of the setup missions. It is also the fastest helicopter in the game as of now.

GTA Online today is useless without Kosatka. Not grinding the CPH doesn't make sense. It is easy, convenient, and pays a lot. It's like a fund that never stops giving. The sub is invaluable and can never be called a waste of money.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar