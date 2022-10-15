5 fastest sedans in GTA Online today, ranked

Sedans have been getting a lot of love from GTA Online lately. These four-passenger cars are known for their three-box designs. Players might be surprised to learn how fast these vehicles can be.

In the past year or so, Rockstar Games has been introducing faster sedans in the game. The most recent one is the Ubermacht Rhinehart.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer. The stats for each car were taken directly from YouTuber Broughy1322.

Ranking the Lampadati Cinquemila, Armored Benefactor Schafter V12, and 3 other sedans in GTA Online in terms of top speed

5) Enus Deity - 117.50 miles per hour

The Enus Deity is easily the most expensive sedan in GTA Online. Players will be spending a lot of money on it at Legendary Motorsport. It costs a grand total of $1,845,000, but it's worth it for the Imani Tech features alone.

Whether it's missile jammers or remote control units, players will gain access to some exclusive features. Very few vehicles have Imani Tech, which is why the Deity is so valuable in the first place.

GTA Online players will get to enjoy a smoother driving experience with this vehicle. Its performance stats are excellent when fully upgraded.

4) Lampadati Cinquemila - 121 miles per hour

This luxury sedan is worth $1,740,000 at Legendary Motorsport. It was part of the Contract DLC update back in December 2021. However, it was largely overshadowed by its lack of Imani Tech features, so most players looked towards vehicles like the aforementioned Deity.

Either way, the Lampadati Cinquemila is best known for having a V-shaped engine, which contributes to its respectable baseline stats. It is definitely among the cleaner-looking sedans in GTA Online.

3) Ubermacht Rhinehart - 123 miles per hour

The Ubermacht Rhinehart is the most recent addition to GTA Online, having arrived on October 13, 2022. It was included in a weekly update for Criminal Enterprises. This drip-fed vehicle costs $1,598,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

With healthy performance stats and great customization features, the Rhinehart is among the best sedans in the game. It's expensive, but players will get their money's worth when it's fully upgraded.

The Rhinehart runs on a V8 engine, which helps boost its overall top speed, making it one of the fastest sedans.

2) Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored) - 123.50 miles per hour

There are two versions of the Benefactor Schafter V12 in GTA Online. While the armored variant is slower than its original counterpart, players won't know the difference. Both vehicles are available at Legendary Motorsport, but the armored one costs $325,000.

Players can protect themselves from several bullets and a single explosion, thanks to this vehicle. It's mainly useful in missions with enemy NPCs since they rarely use explosive weaponry against the player. In contrast, a public lobby is regularly filled with explosions, which makes the streets rather unsafe.

1) Benefactor Schafter V12 - 124.25 miles per hour

This luxury sedan is only slightly faster than its armored variant. Players can purchase this vehicle from Legendary Motorsport for only $116,000.

Despite the low price tag, the Benefactor Schafter V12 is the fastest sedan in GTA Online. It is clearly a product of its time.

The car was first released in a 2015 update. Over the years, the game's economy has undergone massive inflation. This vehicle would likely cost a million dollars if it was released today.

Overall, the Schafter V12 offers solid performance stats, although its handling leaves much to be desired.

