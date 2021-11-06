5 features from GTA Online that should be added to the remastered GTA Trilogy

GTA Trilogy will probably stay true to the roots of the original three games, which were completely offline. However, many players will still miss many online elements that they have become accustomed to in GTA Online.

GTA fans wonder if there is any way that elements from the online world could be added to the trilogy. This article hopes to discuss 5 features from GTA Online that the players think should be added to the GTA Tilogy: Definitive Edition.

Five of GTA Online's best features that would be welcome additions to the remastered trilogy

All GTA fans hope that the Trilogy will be fully compatible with online play. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

1) Snacks

Yummy yummy (Image via YouTube @Yan Live)

It would be great for players to be able to carry snacks. CJ can use vending machines in GTA San Andreas so maybe he can collect more snacks to save for later in the remastered title. He would not even need the Assistant that players have at their 'Executive Offices' in GTA Online.

2) Flight Mechanics

Have a smooth flight (Image via Sportskeeda)

The GTA Online flight mechanics are fantastic, along with the added perks that are available on GTA Online. It is a simple request that the GTA Trilogy should adopt the flight mechanics available in current GTA Online game modes.

The flight dynamics and controls of the previous games were suitable to the game engines at the time. However, since the classic titles are getting a well-deserved remaster, fans hope the mechanics and animations have undergone a polish to suit current technology.

3) Replacing cars

Dude, where's my car? (Image via Reddit @gtaonline)

A very convenient feature in GTA Online, that the GTA Trilogy should consider adding, is the ability to reclaim a player's vehicle by making a phone call.

In GTA Online, players can request a replacement vehicle from Mors Mutual Insurance. They can even have their 'Assistant' deliver the impounded vehicle right to the player's side.

4) Spawning vehicles

How about a Buzzard? (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the best features of GTA Online is the ability granted to CEOs. Due to this, players can spawn vehicles for a price, or for free if they have purchased them online in the game first.

GTA fans think it would be a great feature that Rockstar should introduce to the Trilogy. It would confirm ease of transport, especially when players are in sticky situations and need a specific vehicle to get themselves out.

5) Smuggling goods

MC delivery missions (Image via Sportskeeda)

The option to smuggle goods to earn some extra cash into GTA Online is a fantastic feature.

Fans wonder if there could be a way in the remastered trilogy to slip into some extra-curricular smuggling-type missions. Such events will help players increase character earnings, just like the MC Clubhouse delivery missions in GTA 5 Online.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan