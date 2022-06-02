5 features that would be nice to see in GTA Online if Liberty City were to be added

Some leaks and speculation have led many GTA Online players to believe that Liberty City could be added to the game in an upcoming update. If that were to happen, the city would likely be part of a major update. This would inevitably introduce several new features for players to enjoy, ranging from minor new content to game-breaking additions.

It's always exciting to think about the old features from the HD Liberty City games that could return (even if it is improbable). The Grand Theft Auto series regularly adds and removes content from game to game, so seeing some old features come back wouldn't be too absurd to imagine.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

5 features that should be in GTA Online if Liberty City were to be added

1) Some familiar characters

Most GTA Online fans would expect to see some familiar faces if they return to Liberty City.

Over a decade has passed since players were last in this popular location, so it would be nostalgic to see what some old characters have been up to in that timeframe. Some characters are already present in the game, but others (like Luis) are nowhere to be seen.

2) More minigames

One of the most iconic parts of the recent Liberty City games was Roman's tendency to pester Niko to go bowling for him. The actual gameplay isn't too bad, even if the concept of bowling will forever be etched in players' memories because of those phone calls.

Usable pool tables were introduced in GTA San Andreas and were present in the GTA 4 games. However, they were absent from later titles.

It was a fun little diversion, so having more of these minigames in GTA Online would be great.

3) Underground fight clubs

Melee combat isn't very useful in GTA Online, especially hand-to-hand combat. One interesting feature that could remedy this issue is a feature in The Ballad of Gay Tony, known as L.C. Cage Fighters. The feature allows players to either fight other NPCs for money or spectate current bouts and place bets on them.

Underground fights would be even better if GTA Online theoretically expanded the current melee combat system to be similar to how GTA 4 handled close-quarter combat. It would be fun to have more ways to fight other players that aren't just related to vehicles and explosives.

4) Picking up items and throwing them

One underrated feature from the recent Liberty City games was the ability to pick up items and throw them. This mechanic can deal minor damage to whatever the player hits (and could even break glass).

It's not something that would be practical per see. However, it would make a theoretical Liberty City in GTA Online feel more akin to what older fans remember from the first HD games in the series.

The current game is far from being considered realistic, so adding something like this feature would help appease some realism fans just a tad.

5) More interiors to visit

GTA Online doesn't have many interiors for a player to visit outside of mission-specific areas or properties that a player can own.

GTA 4 was set in Liberty City and had a plethora of minor areas that a player could enter, which helped add some much-needed life to the game.

By comparison, GTA 5 (which uses the same base map as GTA Online) doesn't have nearly as many interiors to visit, despite having a much bigger map.

Having an expanded selection of interiors to enter (like Cluckin' Bell) would make the Liberty City feel more unique to visit than Los Santos.

