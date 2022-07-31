5 flaws in GTA 5 that GTA 6 should avoid having

With all the recent leaks around GTA 6 going viral, players are excited about what the game is going to be like and how different it will be from the previous title. However, some fans are concerned about GTA 6 losing its core identity and humor.

As of now, there is no official information regarding this concern. Regardless, there are plenty of things from previous GTA games, specifically GTA 5, that GTA 6 can avoid having.

This article will focus on those Grand Theft Auto 5 flaws that Grand Theft Auto 6 can do without.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

The biggest GTA 5 pitfalls that GTA 6 should definitely avoid

5) Monotonous side missions

One of the main attractions of the GTA series are its side missions. However, some missions completely baffled fans in GTA 5, including sprinting many miles around the desert and wearing clothing for 10 days in a row. Players had to do too many things that limited their freedom and the payoff was not worth it.

Grand Theft Auto 5 did not have strong side missions. Most of them were plain forgetful and boring, and this is what Grand Theft Auto 6 should avoid doing.

4) Better uses of business

Businesses in Grand Theft Auto 5 do not have much use in gameplay, unlike its online counterpart. Grand Theft Auto 6 should introduce businesses that are more dynamic, and players should be able to do more with them.

Many players use businesses in the single-player mode to earn money, but after completing all of the main missions, players end up having more money than they need. Thus, Grand Theft Auto 6 should have more missions related to setting uo and investing in businesses during gameplay.

3) Relationship building

Grand Theft Auto 5 does not give players many chances to build meaningful relationships with other characters, some of which can also be romantic. This might not be the most important flaw in the game, but it would have surely appealed to a larger audience.

Grand Theft Auto 6 can introduce relationship building in its gameplay so that players have a well-balanced game that features both action and some downtime in which players can get to know other characters more intimately.

2) Role-playing

Traditional RPG experiences have been infrequently adopted in Grand Theft Auto titles. Grand Theft Auto 5 includes some RPG features, but not as many as players desire. Roleplaying mechanics offer each player a unique and personalized experience.

This can result in a replayable game that is difficult to become tired of. Grand Theft Auto 6 is the perfect candidate for this, as it is guaranteed that the world of this upcoming game will be much more expansive.

For over a decade, Rockstar has been running Grand Theft Auto 5, with periodic updates to keep fans engaged in its multiplayer activities. A lengthier single-player plot with RPG mechanics will keep players interested in the game for longer.

1) Less protagonists

Playing with a few characters will give Rockstar Games the opportunity to effectively use different personality traits for their protagonists. This can, in turn, make the gameplay more engaging and intimate. The storyline will also be much tighter and linear with fewer protagonists, allowing for a much more efficient and dramatic narrative.

Aside from that, the range of story-telling approaches will be broadened as the developers will have more freedom to tell the story in different ways.

