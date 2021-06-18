5 forgettable features found in the GTA series

With a video game franchise as large as the GTA series, it's only fair that some of its features will be largely forgotten over time.

Every GTA game has its fair share of forgettable features. Even popular titans like GTA Online are bound to have obscure features most players don't care about, which should make the lesser-known GTA titles' forgettable features stand out even more by comparison.

There is a cruel twist of irony in terms of these features being remembered as forgettable, but this list considers the average GTA fan in mind. Predictably, these features will be incredibly minor and easy to miss when playing the game, which would classify them as forgettable to most GTA players.

Five features players may have forgotten about in the GTA series

#5 - Shoplifting (GTA Online)

If paying money in the single digits is too much to ask for, GTA Online players could shoplift. More often than not, players might do this accidentally if they're trying to purchase snacks.

Of course, given how players can get snacks for free via other methods in GTA Online, this feature is incredibly useless. Not to mention, even purchasing hundreds of snacks will only set the player back a few hundred, which can be earned effortlessly.

Note: This is not to be confused with robberies, a different feature altogether.

#4 - Skins (GTA 3 and GTA Vice City)

Back then, player customization was heavily limited in the GTA series. In GTA 3, there were only two costumes (one of which is automatically gotten rid of after the first mission). In GTA Vice City, there are 12 equippable costumes, which is still below average compared to the later entries in the series.

One way to mitigate this was to use the skins feature in both games. This feature was only available in the PC versions of these two games, which, coupled with the inconvenience of using it, made it a pretty forgettable feature.

#3 - Bomb Shops (GTA San Andreas)

Bomb shops were a staple in the classic GTA games, with some games like GTA 3 featuring them heavily in missions. However, GTA San Andreas doesn't use them in any missions, which makes some players assume they're not in the game.

Surprisingly, there are a few bomb shops in GTA San Andreas that allows players to equip a bomb to their vehicle, which will explode after the player arms it. These shops do not appear on the minimap, so it's fair that most players won't be aware of their existence.

#2 - Fully Cocked License (GTA Chinatown Wars)

Usually, GTA games will restrict the player's ability to buy elite weaponry until later in the game. Considering GTA Chinatown Wars is one of the worst-selling GTA titles out there, most GTA fans would likely consider the following feature to be forgettable.

Here, players could get a Fully Cocked License if they had $10K after the mission "The Offshore Overload." All it does is allow the player to buy elite weaponry, which feels incredibly anti-climatic, all things considered.

#1 - Farting and Burping (GTA 1 & 2)

The early GTA games had their quirks, with one of them being strange features. Out of all of these features, farting and burping are easily one of the more useless ones, as it does absolutely nothing except create a sound effect.

All a player had to do was press the relevant button (TAB on PC) to fart and burp. It had no effect in-game, and it has never returned as a feature the player could do in the later GTA titles.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

