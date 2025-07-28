5 most freakiest GTA urban legends of all time

The GTA series has many urban legends that keep the gameplay interesting. Most (if not all) of these legends are neither denied by Rockstar Games, nor do we have solid evidence to consider them as canon – only a few have experienced uncommon things in the games. Still, the community continues to discuss them and keeps them alive for new players.

Ad

This article lists five freakiest GTA urban legends that you should know about.

Note: Readers are advised to take the following information with a grain of salt. The listing is not in any order.

5 strange GTA urban legends that you might not know

1) Bigfoot in San Andreas

The actual existence of Bigfoot is still unconfirmed (Image via Rockstar Games)

The legend of Bigfoot is one of the longest-running and most popular mysteries in the Grand Theft Auto series. While the creature was rumored to be a part of the franchise since Grand Theft Auto 3, GTA San Andreas gave it traction.

Ad

Trending

According to the myth, Bigfoot can sometimes be spotted lurking in the woods. It is a tall human-like creature with considerably big muscles and dark fur. While some players have claimed to see it, the chances of finding it casually are very low. However, you should keep an eye out next time you visit the woods in-game.

2) Ratman in Grand Theft Auto 4

Ad

The subway tunnels in GTA 4’s Liberty City can sometimes be spooky. According to an urban legend, a rat-like humanoid cryptid (popularly known as Ratman) lurks in the shady tunnels. The game also has blood-like puddles in various places on the map. The myth says that these spots are the blood of the Ratman.

While there is evidence of rats lurking in the subway tunnels, solid references to the Ratman have not been found.

Ad

Also read: 10 ways to make the most out of GTA 5 Online in 2025

3) Mount Chiliad mystery

Ad

Mount Chiliad is not only the tallest hill in Grand Theft Auto 5 but also home to various legends and myths. Throughout the years, the playerbase has theorized that it has some connection with extraterrestrial elements. The mural on top of the mountain’s cable car shed is the center of attraction among conspiracy theorists.

The drawing shows an eye, a spaceship, an alien egg, and a person with a jetpack. Rockstar has yet to reveal what these icons mean in regard to the mountain. But the urban legend is that Mount Chiliad hides the latter three things inside it. The eye could be a reference to the FIB spaceship that spawns over the mountain.

Ad

Also read: 5 things GTA San Andreas did better than modern GTA games

4) Bloody room in Grand Theft Auto 3

Grand Theft Auto 3 holds some creepy secrets (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 3 has a hidden room with strange blood marks on the wall. You can spot it during the Kanbu Bust-Out mission. When Claude breaks the outer wall with the car bomb, you will notice blood on the next wall. However, before that, you can hear someone getting beaten inside.

Ad

The bloody spot might not look that interesting, but the same pattern also appeared inside Apartment 3C in GTA Vice City, which is a mysterious room.

5) Ryder's ghost

Ad

Ryder dies quite early in GTA San Andreas, and according to an urban legend, the character’s ghost appears in Pier 69 and his house on Grove Street. The freaky thing is that the antagonist attacks Carl “CJ” Johnson, since the latter was the reason for his death.

Ryder attacks using his fists or melee weapons when nearby. The myth also states that the character can sometimes be seen driving a boat around the San Fierro Bay. However, chances of finding him casually are little to none.

Ad

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More