5 free GTA Online vehicles that players can get in 2023

There is no shortage of great vehicles that GTA Online players can get for free in 2023. While there are ways to purchase most of them, some players will want to get them at no cost.

This listicle highlights five vehicles that players can get for free in the game and how they can get them. Certain criteria will be relevant for this article, such as a vehicle's usefulness for making money, stats like armor and top speed, and how easy it is to get it.

Cars, motorcycles, etc., are eligible for this list. Everything listed was obtainable at no cost up to the Los Santos Drug Wars update in 2023. Anything introduced afterward won't be included here.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Get the Duke O' Death and 4 other amazing vehicles for free in GTA Online

1) Brickade 6x6

A Brickade 6x6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

How to get it for free: Complete all First Dose missions.

GTA Online players who beat all six First Dose missions will get the Brickade 6x6 and the Manchez Scout C at no cost. Both vehicles are solid performance-wise, but the main reason to get them is to unlock the Acid Lab business.

This business is an excellent passive moneymaker where players can buy supplies, wait several hours, and eventually sell them for a sizable profit. One won't find many moneymakers that are better and cheaper to set up.

On a side note, the Brickade 6x6 is absolutely fun to drive, as it mows down most vehicles it comes into contact with in GTA Online. It's also an armored vehicle that can withstand several dozen explosives.

2) Manchez Scout C

The Manchez Scout C (Image via Rockstar Games)

How to get it for free: Complete all First Dose missions.

As mentioned earlier, players will get the Manchez Scout C and the Brickade 6x6 if they complete all First Dose missions.

The two vehicles perform very differently in GTA Online. The Brickade 6x6 is a monstrous car that can bulldoze other automobiles and is a defensive behemoth.

The Manchez Scout C, on the other hand, is a speedy bike. It's not as impressive to describe, but its better maneuverability and top speed make it pretty good for a motorcycle with no price. Additionally, the Acid Lab Sell Missions are done on this bike, making it valuable for that moneymaker.

Being bundled with one of the best new vehicles in GTA Online is another advantage, as players can easily spawn it without calling the Mechanic.

3) Duke O' Death

The Duke O' Death (Image via Rockstar Games)

How to get it for free: Be a returning player from the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online.

Free bulletproof vehicles are hard to come by in GTA Online, let alone an armored one. The Duke O' Death is a phenomenal car to use at the beginning of the game until players get better armored vehicles that can be helpful in some Contact Missions.

There is one opening where enemies can shoot at the driver, but players can still opt to use the Duke O' Death as cover since the enemy NPCs are unlikely to destroy it. This car might not be free for the whole playerbase, but those who can get it should use it.

4) BF Weevil

The free BF Weevil (Image via Rockstar Games)

How to get it for free: Complete all Keinemusik missions for English Dave.

The BF Weevil isn't particularly special on its own, but there is a reason why it's on this list. GTA Online players should know that some vehicles have a custom variant. In this case, the BF Weevil can be converted to the BF Weevil Custom.

Getting the BF Weevil via English Dave saves players $870,000, which is nice. Converting it to its custom variant would only cost them $980,000 if they already got the base model for free, which is definitely worth that price.

The BF Weevil Custom has several good customization options, plus a terrific top speed of 137.50 mph, making it one of the fastest cars in the game.

5) Futo

The Futo (Image via Rockstar Games)

How to get it for free: Steal one from the street and save it in your garage.

Some GTA Online cars can be stolen and saved in a player's garage. The thing worth noting is that only cheap automobiles with a low price are eligible for this tip.

The Karin Futo is an excellent example of something players can steal and save in their garages. One can find this car in the following locations:

LSIA

Rockfort Hills

If that's too much of a hassle, one can buy it for $9,000, which is virtually nothing in this game. Regardless, the Futo is an excellent car for players seeking to test their drifting skills and become better racers in general.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes