5 most fun GTA Online missions of all time

GTA Online has been a great addon to the GTA franchise. It offers fun new missions as well as a variety of aspects and side activities. While some players love to get immersed in the vast open world of Los Santos, for others, GTA Online missions are the way to go.

These missions add a tremendous amount of substance to GTA Online and produce high payouts and RP Rewards for users.

Top five enjoyable GTA Online missions

1) Judging the Jury

This mission from GTA Online has everything. From crazy police chases to insane mayhem, fans can name it. Martin Madrazo needs the gamers' help to take down eight jurors who took money from him but did not give the desired verdict.

The jurors are all at different locations, and players have to kill them on foot, via cars, or even using helicopters. It seems like Rockstar condensed the entire GTA franchise into one mission. This is not all, as after killing all the jurors, they need to evade the cops and meet Martin at his house.

2) Trash Talk

This mission from GTA Online is unlocked at level 81, and up to six players are allowed to join. It is one of the most hair-raising activities, and the objective is to destroy the garbage trucks positioned in the El Burro Heights and kill each member of the opposing mob.

The hard/fun part (depending on how players see it) is that armed men are invariably safeguarding these garbage trucks, so they might want to check their firepower. Completing this mission rewards users with $50,000 cold hard cash.

3) A Titan of a Job

If the beloved Lester Crest has a job for gamers, they can be sure it will be fun. Lester's hate for Merryweather Security has not softened, and this time around, he wants to go big.

Lester wants players to steal the biggest plane in GTA Online, the Titan. They need to kill all the security guards present around and near the hanger, then steal the plane and take it to Sandy Shores airfield.

Several armed units will chase players, so it is advised to take off immediately.

4) Diamonds are for Trevor

As the name of the mission suggests, users need to get some diamonds for Trevor. This mission can be unlocked by reaching level 70 in GTA Online.

The main objective here is to visit a nasty place called Paleto Bay and gather diamonds for Trevor. Players then need to carefully take them to the stationed Jetty while stopping the rival proletariat from seizing or damaging the documents.

5) The Los Santos Connection

This mission is a little long-drawn, but that works in its favor as well. Gamers need to ambush a drug deal, kill swarms of foes, and drive from one location to another, killing enemies on the way.

Players need to visit the depot in El Burro Heights and hack the laptop to determine the supplier. Once done, they must go to the hangar at LSI Airport, steal the coke, and destroy the crew's vehicles as well as the supplier.

Note: This article is based on the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer