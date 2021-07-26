5 most action-packed missions in the entire GTA series 

The GTA series does a fabulous job when it comes to developing a sense of chaos and action in the minds of players. Every game in the series has had missions that were packed with action and drama.

The developers have always tried to include the action element in GTA games, as it made the missions more engaging. GTA games have always stayed true to their core and made the players feel at home. This sets the series apart from most other video games.

This article will take a look at the five most action-packed missions in the entire GTA series.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Action-packed missions in the GTA series

5) Keep your friends close - GTA Vice City

This final mission from GTA Vice City was a fitting end to the masterpiece game. The mission is packed with drama and action to the brim. When Lance betrays Tommy and Sonny faces Tommy over the fake cash, players were in for a treat.

Players needed to fight hordes of Forelli Family members who wanted to steal money from the mansion's safe. After a heavy gunfight, players get to the rooftop and kill Lance. Tommy then finally gets to kill Sonny and become the foreman of Vice City.

4) Breaking the Bank at Caligula's - GTA San Andreas

This heist mission from GTA San Andreas truly captured the different aspects and made players feel like they were at the center of everything. The mission demands players enter a Mafia casino using a keycard stolen earlier. CJ, with the help of a few smoke grenades, avoids guards and turns off the power generator.

The Triads show up in the basement area, and players need to gun down enemies while keeping the time limit in mind. After stealing the money, the Triads and CJ (acting as a decoy) go to the Casino's roof.

Players have no alternative but to perform a climactic departure. With a parachute, CJ jumps off the casino rooftop and into a helipad.

3) Three Leaf Clover - GTA 4

This mission can be called one of the most ambitious and well-executed missions in GTA 4. Patrick gives this mission to Niko, where he, along with Packie, Michael, and Derrick, needs to rob the Bank of Liberty.

Players need to go inside the vault while Michael holds other people hostage. Michael gets killed by Eugene, who in turn gets executed by Packie and Derrick.

As nothing goes smoothly in GTA, players find themselves surrounded by NOOSE and LCPD officers. After killing swarms of enemies, players and others escape via the subway tracks, stealing a vehicle and hurrying to the McReary household.

2) The Big Score (Obvious option) - GTA 5

The list cannot be concluded without mentioning The Big Score mission from GTA 5. If players want shooting and chaos filled with action, then they will love the "obvious" way.

Players drill into the vault, break out with the gold and fly away in helicopters. However, just like any other heist mission, players will encounter a colossal amount of security and police defense, combined with complex driving patterns and shootouts. All this action and turbulence is something that true GTA fans will relish.

1) End of Line - GTA San Andreas

Another fantastic final mission, End of the Line, is loaded with things to destroy and enemies to kill. In this mission from GTA San Andreas, players will get to drive S.W.A.T. tanks to take down Big Smoke's crack palace. CJ even needs to hunt down fleeing Tenpenny, making his escape in an indestructible firetruck.

In all of this, various Vagos gang members will be throwing explosive cocktails in the rioting streets. In the end, Tenpenny loses control, crashes, and dies in the middle of the street.

Edited by Shaheen Banu