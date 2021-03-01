5 most fun GTA Online race types in 2021

While the combat arena is a predominant part of GTA Online and makes for the quintessential video-game thrill, nothing gets whackier in the lobby than a good old-fashioned race.

An online race full of pitfalls allows players to hone and flaunt their skills in the game. Here, we take a look at 5 of the best races GTA Online has to offer in 2021.

Races that players can enjoy in GTA Online in 2021

#5 Lap race

A lap race in GTA Online has a set number of laps, usually determined by the host. The laps can be as many as 99 and as few as 1.

Participants are timed against each other, and the winner is awarded RP - which is a gold mine for players who want to level up in the game fast. Players who manage to do 'clean laps' and avoid collisions are also awarded RP.

#4 Point-to-point race

Point-to-point races are perhaps the most traditional races featured in GTA Online. A point-to-point race is only completed when the player manages to cover the entire set course determined by the host.

These types of races take players from long straights and bustling neighborhoods to gut-wrenching sewer systems. A point-to-point race is proof that GTA Online never gets boring.

#3 GTA Race

A GTA race essentially includes elements of both stunt and point-to-point races. What sets a GTA race apart is the inclusion of weapons and the freedom to acquire a new vehicle in the middle of the race.

A GTA race also abides by the laws of physics, which means extreme caution should be taken when leading the race.

#2 Rally Race

A rally race is perhaps the most difficult type of race featured in GTA Online. In this race, a team of two is required to navigate their way through a set course of obstacles. The driver cannot see the checkpoints and has to follow the directions provided by their partner. Players can also use microphones to communicate with each other. The opposing team will not be able to eavesdrop on the other party.

A rally race is phenomenally challenging for novice enthusiasts. Beginners should consider getting their feet wet with a point-to-point race or a lap-race before going on the fast lane with a rally race.

#1 Stunt Races

If players don't want their wild instincts restricted by the crazy laws of physics, they should look no further than this. Stunt races in GTA Online prioritize fun over everything else.

Stunt races are a kind of fast-paced race that was added to the game as part of the Cunning Stunts update. The inclusion of wild and thrilling props set stunt races apart from every other race in GTA Online.