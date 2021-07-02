5 most fun vehicles to use in GTA Online in 2021

Much of the experience of playing GTA Online boils down to all the incredibly wonderful vehicles Rockstar keeps adding to the multiplayer game.

As such, GTA Online features an astonishingly diverse assortment of vehicles. From futuristic bikes to flying cars to weaponized trucks, the game has it all.

This article takes a look at 5 of the most fun vehicles in GTA Online. While they may not be of any particular use, so to say, they do allow some respite from the chaos of the streets and remind players in a lobby what GTA Online is really all about: having fun.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views

5 most fun vehicles in GTA Online

#5 Ramp Buggy

Few things are as satisfying in GTA Online as tossing pedestrians aside and ramming small vehicles out of the way. No matter what Ramp Buggy is up against, it can brush everything aside without so much as a huff of exhaustion.

Despite not having any weapons on it, the Ramp Buggy is one of the most powerful vehicles in GTA Online, given how chaotic it proves to be in a public lobby.

While griefing is strongly looked down upon (as it should be), it's good to know that the player can teach enemy contenders a lesson if need be.

#4 Deluxo

The Deluxo is not only one of the most fun vehicles in GTA Online but also the most incredible, in terms of performance and versatility.

A futuristic vehicle inspired by DeLorean DMC-12 from the Back To The Future movie was bound to leave players enthralled with joy, and it did enrapture fans, as can be seen from all the discussions regarding it on GTAForums and platforms like Reddit.

#3 Grotti Vigilante

Not many vehicles in GTA Online can outclass the Vigilante when it comes to sheer power. A giant ramp of wheels that causes mayhem the moment it shows up on the street is exactly the kind of fun GTA fans are always looking for.

Moreover, the Vigilante comes equipped with a number of deadly weapons to ensure absolute anarchy in a public lobby (although it doesn't usually comes to using weapons seeing how incredibly popular the Vigilante is on its own).

#2 Phantom Wedge

The Phantom Wedge might not be particularly useful, but the fact that it doesn't even resemble a real vehicle speaks for itself. The giant troll-like towing-hitch is the most chaotic vehicle featured in GTA Online if there ever was one.

Capable of tearing through just about everything, the Phantom Wedge is the epitome of a fun vehicle in GTA Online.

#1 Volatol

If the player is looking for a vanity purchase in GTA Online, they do not need to look any further than the Volatol. As the name might suggest, the Voltaol comes equipped with VTOL capabilities, which is to say it can take to the skies and land in a perfect vertical line.

The Volatol can also hover in the air without moving an inch in any direction, making it one of the most unique vehicles in GTA Online.

Admittedly, this vehicle doesn't offer a lot of utility but it's arguably the best fun vehicle players can purchase in GTA Online and makes for an incredible addition to the player's garage.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul