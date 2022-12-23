5 funniest characters in GTA Online after Los Santos Drug Wars update

While the makers of GTA Online are no strangers to having their title appreciated, its content team also deserves some praise for writing the sometimes-relatable and funny characters that ensure an immersive experience.

The list of entities featured in this article is arranged in no particular order but is based on the prevalence of a character's witty remarks in the GTA Online community.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

GTA Online characters that will leave you rolling in laughter (December 2022)

1) Dax

Dax is a fresh face added to the game with the new DLC. He is the leader of the Fooliganz gang, a new group players work with in a bid to take over the methamphetamine business in the city.

The aspiring drug lord calls up the gamer with different tasks that set up the newly added missions. His hilarious ways of laying out the plan of action for the tasks are reminiscent of Trevor's mania in the original GTA 5 storyline. Here's a funny quote from the character:

"You do a deal here, you kill some guys there, you make a low-budget p*rno with this guy's sister, and suddenly you're public enemy number one."

2) Lamar

One of the many characters that have been adapted to online play from the main GTA 5 storyline, Lamar has quips for the player's GTA Online. The Grove Street gangster's lines have even gone on to become popular memes, a fitting testament to how he is among the funniest characters in the entire franchise. Here's one of his most popular quotes:

"If you got rid of that old yee-yee a** haircut you got you'd get some bi*ches on your d*ck."

3) Tony Prince

First seen in GTA 4, Tony Prince is better known as Gay Tony among the community. The entrepreneur's life story is an interesting one among minor characters in the game. The years of ups and downs that the character has seen form the base for much of the sardonic humor that players experience in GTA Online after setting up the Nightclub business with him. This is a quote of his that has stayed with fans:

"I'm massively in debt, and I just lost two million dollars' worth of diamonds. Any other man would just dust himself off and carry on."

4) Martin Madrazo

Martin Madrazo is the spitting image of most mobsters in the media, and he has brought his dry humor to GTA Online. He often calls on players to do odd jobs for his business interests, and even the brief interactions that they will have before and after those missions will leave them chuckling. Here's a piece of dialogue that will forever be associated with the character:

“I love you... in an appropriate way, I mean. If I didn't, you would be dead, of course.”

5) Trevor Phillips

Trevor's antics and depth equally contributed to him being credited as one of the most complex characters in video game history, and he continues to be just as iconic in GTA Online as well. The online version is set a few months before the events of the main GTA 5 storyline, around the time when Trevor Phillips' industry was in its infancy.

When players steal one of Trevor's meth-filled RVs for Gerald, they are contacted by the man himself, who offers them a chance to work for his newly established business. He also recruits players for a few heists and is just as hilarious during both as he is with Franklin and Michael later on.

Ron (testing radio equipment): "Come in. Come in."

Trevor: "I'll come in your ear once I get a hold of you."

These are the funniest characters, even after the launch of the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

