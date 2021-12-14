5 funniest cheat codes usable in GTA 5

GTA 5 has some great cheats that players can use if they so choose. There are some classic cheats for weapons and vehicles in the game, but there are other cheats that they like to use just for fun.

The GTA franchise has always had a wide array of cheats available to its fans. GTA 5 is no exception, with some unforgettable and new cheat codes.

These are the funniest things GTA 5 players will see using cheats

While cheat codes do vary from console to console, the end result is the same when using these hilarious cheats in GTA 5.

Below are the five funniest cheats that players can use.

1) Skyfall

There is one good use for this cheat in GTA 5. Players can get some practice in falling, as silly as it might sound. Being able to control the characters as they plummet through thin air is quite a fun little challenge in itself.

Also, it has to be just as fun to watch the characters fall out of the sky with absolutely no control and see just how and where they will land.

2) Flaming Bullets

GTA 5 fans enjoy running around and shooting at NPCs and enemies that the game provides. It can be funny to clip somebody with a bullet and see how they fall in different ways in the game.

This cheat makes shooting people in GTA 5 much funnier because as soon as the bullet hits, the person will burst into flames and turn to a charred body on the floor.

3) Explosive Punch

It has always been a hobby of GTA 5 gamers to randomly punch NPCs that walk by or are simply standing around minding their own business. To that end, this cheat is one of the funniest they can use.

By enabling the explosive punch cheat, the protagonist will be able to deliver a grenade-level explosive smack to their victims. This is so funny because of the chaos it causes and the feeling of it being unexpected every time.

4) Drunkness

Being drunk in GTA 5 can be just as funny as dangerous, like in real life. Users do not always make the best decisions when drunk, like starting a fight or driving a vehicle.

However, if GTA 5 fans would like to see Michael, Franklin, or Trevor stumble around and get into some trouble, then this fun cheat is precisely what they're looking for.

5) Zero Gravity

Zero gravity cheating in GTA 5 is just a bit of good clean fun and very entertaining. This cheat allows gamers to experience very low gravity in the game as if they were floating on the moon.

Many have found this cheat great to play with over the years and still use it today to show off to their friends.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer