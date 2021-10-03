5 funny GTA characters that often get a laugh out of players

The GTA series is well-known for its good sense of humor.

Some characters are funny; it's that plain and simple. Although the GTA franchise can be juvenile at times, there are still legitimately humorous moments. It's not always "laugh out loud" funny, but it can still give players a good chuckle.

This article will cover some popular characters that players either love to quote or find hilarious. It will go over roles from more than one game, and it's not necessarily a list of the five funniest characters.

Five funny GTA characters that players find hilarious

5) Yusuf Amir

Yusuf Amir is undeniably one of the wealthiest GTA characters in the entire franchise. He's a trusted ally of Luis in GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony. His behavior is over the top, especially when he's compared to other GTA 4 characters.

Plus, he uses slang that doesn't fit in with the circumstances. It can be funny seeing how wacky things get with him; players might not know what will happen next when he's on-screen.

4) Ken Rosenberg

A weak, sniveling, and slimy lawyer makes for a rather funny character at times. Ken Rosenberg's quotes for when Tommy Vercetti gets Busted ranges from absurd to downright amusing.

Compared to Tommy Vercetti, Ken Rosenberg seems pathetic. That's where a part of the charm comes from (not to mention good writing). Plus, he didn't lose much of a step in GTA San Andreas. He's still entertaining to listen to, no matter the game.

3) Big Smoke

When old-school GTA fans think of funny characters, there's a good possibility that they're thinking of Big Smoke. His actions toward the end of GTA San Andreas are solemn and have severe ramifications on Los Santos. However, it's his presence early in the game that endears him to so many players.

Even casual fans know of Big Smoke's funny moments, due to some of them being viral memes at one point. He appears to be nothing more than comic relief at first, and he plays that part well.

Whether it's his quote about CJ having to follow a train or his legendary order, Big Smoke leaves everyone in stitches.

2) Lamar Davis

Love him or hate him, there's no denying that Lamar Davis is a popular GTA character. His infamous roast of Franklin is legendary. Inspiring several memes that receive hundreds of thousands of views is no small feat.

He has other memorable moments in GTA Online and GTA 5 that are bound to get a chuckle out of the player. Lamar's goofy antics stand out even more thanks to how Franklin plays the straight man routine with him.

Lamar Davis plays the role of comic relief perfectly in GTA 5. The only shame is that some players don't see more of his funny antics due to the focus being on two other protagonists.

1) CJ

CJ is the perfect example of a GTA protagonist who can make the players laugh. His great chemistry with most of the GTA San Andreas character cast results in several funny moments. For example, part of the reason why Big Smoke and Ryder are so funny is because of how CJ reacts to their shenanigans.

He can be snarky at times, which some players might enjoy. It's not like CJ is a joke character, either. He says funny lines when it's appropriate and acts seriously during the game's more solemn moments.

GTA series has gifted the gaming industry with some of its most iconic characters. One would be hard-pressed not to acknowledge the impact of these memorable protagonists. Whether it's humor, grief or everything in between, these characters are the cornerstones of video-game storytelling.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

