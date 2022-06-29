5 game mechanics in GTA 4 that a remaster would solve

In the Grand Theft Auto community, GTA 4 has gradually gained a considerable cult following, with devoted players praising it as the finest game in the entire franchise. This is a result of GTA 4's realistic treatment of the plot and characters, which is guaranteed to draw a certain section of the audience who are looking for something a little more grounded and engaging.

That said, GTA 4 is still a 13-year-old game with a lot of technical flaws that have not exactly aged well. Because of this, many players are hoping for a remastered version of the title that will bring it up to modern standards while keeping its integrity intact.

If Rockstar Games ever decided to release a remastered edition, it is likely that these mechanics would see an improvement.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

These mechanics could be better in a remastered GTA 4

5) Driving

Even the most ardent GTA 4 fans would agree that the driving feature in the game could be better. This is because the cars seem heavier and more difficult to control.

This was undoubtedly done on purpose to give the game a more realistic quality, but many players argue that it can still be improved so that it doesn't end up being a restriction.

This minor problem may be readily remedied in a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster, especially with Grand Theft Auto 5's driving system acting as an example.

6) Swimming

Even though GTA 4 is a pretty detailed game, players are still unable to swim underwater. In-depth swimming might seem like a minute detail that the developers either couldn't implement due to a particular reason or simply chose not to introduce it; whatever the case, had it been in the game, it would've certainly made the gameplay feel more immersive.

Many players would love to explore the underwater world. Moreover, having an in-depth swimming mechanic can also be useful during combat as players will have another viable escape tactic. Needless to say, it would be a pretty useful mechanic that Rockstar Games can introduce in GTA 4 with a remastered version.

3) Weapon selection

Grand Theft Auto 4's remastered version can also add certain contemporary gaming elements, including a weapon wheel that was missing from the original game. This would be a welcome upgrade from the original way weapon selection worked in the game.

It makes sense to include the weapon wheel in a Grand Theft Auto 4 remastered edition, as it is one of the few aspects of the Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy Definitive Edition that has received positive feedback from players. Furthermore, players will be able to easily examine what weapons they are carrying, which can speed up the process of selection and facilitate combat.

2) Car modification

There is no proper car customization store in Grand Theft Auto 4. Both Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto 5 allow players to modify their cars. In those games, Players can take their preferred vehicle to the auto shop to significantly alter the vehicle's appearance. Having an in-depth customization mechanic/feature would surely be a pretty useful way to personalize cars in GTA 4.

However, it should be noted that players are able to respray their cars in Liberty City, but that's about as far as the car-modification mechanic goes in the game. Nothing like adding spoilers or changing rims can be done.

1) Character customization

One of the main components in most contemporary games is the ability to customize characters. Sadly, this mechanic doesn't feature extensively in Grand Theft Auto 4 as players cannot extensively customize Niko; they can only change his clothes, shoes, etc. Barbershops and tattoo shops are inaccessible in the game.

Players were quite disappointed with Grand Theft Auto 4's lack of an extensive customization feature. And this is why an elaborate character customization mechanic should be added to the remastered version of the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far