5 great Pegassi vehicles that are worth owning in GTA Online

The Pegassi manufacturer has some of the best vehicles in GTA Online, some of which were metagame staples for a long time. Veteran players should know what's good and what's not, but this list is more for beginners trying to get a good car or motorcycle.

There are a few dozen Pegassi vehicles in GTA Online right now, so knowing the best options can be a godsend for newbies. Keep in mind that some of these rides will be a bit expensive, so some gamers may wish to wait for a discount to pop up before purchasing them.

Five amazing Pegassi vehicles in GTA Online

1) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

The Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $3,890,250 ($2,925,000 at Trade Price)

When it comes to overall accessibility and efficacy, it's hard to think of many vehicles better than the Oppressor Mk II. While its effectiveness in PvP isn't ideal compared to other options in the current metagame, its usage in PvE scenarios is undeniable.

It has several advantages worth considering:

Capable of flying for an indefinite period of time

Can be equipped with 20 Homing Missiles

Small and hard to hit

You will need to buy a Nightclub and a Terrorbyte to maximize your usage of the Oppressor Mk II, particularly when it comes to upgrades for this motorcycle. Still, it's tremendously valuable regarding its niche in PvE freemode missions.

2) Pegassi Toreador

The Toreador (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $3,660,000

The Toreador is another futuristic vehicle with several useful traits:

Can dive underwater

Has unlimited missiles

Has a booster

Deceptively good durability against explosives

This car is another great option for anybody seeking a useful PvE vehicle while being wonderful for PvP and higher-skilled players. It's not as tedious to use as the Oppressor Mk II, but its unique set of attributes makes it arguably better for anything outside of air mobility.

3) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Weaponized Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $3,245,000

GTA Online's Weaponized Ignus is unique in that it's a non-Imani tech vehicle capable of using the Missile Lock-On Jammer. That little feature makes it impossible for other players to target this car with homing missiles, a terrific trait to have since its defensive qualities are a bit lacking otherwise.

Another great attribute of the Weaponized Ignus is its ability to use HSW modifications. It's capable of going up to 146.25 mph (235.37 km/h), making it the fastest Pegassi vehicle in the game.

It also has a decent minigun attached to the vehicle, although aiming it can be cumbersome at some angles.

4) Pegassi Bati 801/Bati 801RR

The Bati 801 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $15,000

If you want a cheap motorcycle that's still fantastic for races, you won't find a better option than the Bati 801 or the Bati 801RR. The only difference between the two motorcycles is that the latter one uses a different livery. Otherwise, they have the same top speeds.

Both bikes are in the top five fastest for their vehicle classes, as well as being in the top five for overall lap times. $15,000 is pocket change in GTA Online, so either of these two vehicles will be excellent for a beginner.

5) Pegassi Torero XO

The Torero XO (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $2,890,000

The final GTA Online car to discuss here is the Torero XO. Like the Bati 801, the Torero XO has no futuristic gimmick, and it's not weaponized. Thus, it's just a good old-fashioned Super car that GTA Online players might enjoy.

It has good stats for a Super car, especially for one that isn't weaponized or equipped with HSW modifications. A top speed of 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h) is great for its vehicle class, making it a solid addition for any player who wants a good-looking vehicle that's solid for races.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

