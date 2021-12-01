5 GTA 5 graphics mods that enhance the game

GTA 5 graphics mods can turn the vanilla game into a visually beautiful experience.

The modding community always brings new life into older games. GTA 5 is nearly a decade old, which means the graphics may not hold up to modern standards. There is an upcoming enhanced version, yet some players would rather download a graphics mod instead.

One of the best resources is the website GTA5-Mods.com. Millions of players have downloaded various GTA 5 graphics mods over the years, which is an astonishing number. These visual enhancements will make Los Santos feel new again. Here are the major ones to be on the lookout for.

Five GTA 5 graphics mods that players should check out

5) NaturalVision Evolved

NaturalVision is one of the most well known GTA 5 graphics mods. Razed uses several different enhancements, such as reflective surfaces and emissive lights. These GTA 5 graphics mods will make the game look more natural.

The only downside to these mods is that they're behind a paywall. GTA 5 players need to sign up for Patreon in order to gain access. The GTA5-Mods website does offer several add-ons for NaturalVision, so players can always add more.

4) GTA Realism

Creator mkeezay30 brought together an entire team to work on this GTA 5 graphics mod. These enhancements are not just for visual purposes, but also for gameplay. For instance, GTA Realism has a script regarding the weight of each weapon, which can affect gunplay.

Other features range from environmental damage to the effect of bullets on different surfaces. NPCs can even receive concussions from nearby explosions, which gives the player an advantage.

3) HD Low End

HD Low End graphics mod (Image via emirh08, using assets from Rockstar Games)

Some GTA 5 players end up using low end systems, which limits their graphical capabilities. Emirh08 solved this problem with their GTA 5 graphics mod. The game can still look good without performance issues. Now players don't have to worry about endless lag thanks to graphics mods.

2) PRSA

This GTA 5 graphics mods was created by user L00. It provides a photorealistic look to Los Santos, thanks to the use of custom shaders.

GTA 5 looks much closer to real life than the vanilla game. The weather and lighting effects have significantly improved with the photorealistic touches. PRSA, also known as PhotoRealistic San Andreas, is also compatible with other weather and lighting mods.

1) VisualV

VisualV has over two million downloads, making it one of the most popular GTA 5 graphics mods. It completely overhauls the entire game for a better player experience. For example, the moon's position has now been corrected.

Many of these features were redone from scratch, such as the new weather effects. Hundreds of Los Angeles photos were used to provide an accurate and authentic look. The result is more natural rain and fog in GTA 5.

VisualV also improves the user interface, such as the menu positioning. It's much easier to play the game thanks to these enhancements. There are more features available, but these are just the basic ones.

