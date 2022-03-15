5 GTA 5 missions that PlayStation 5 players will look forward to

When GTA 5 arrives on the PlayStation 5, players can relive some of the best missions in the series.

GTA 5 often takes advantage of the perspective switches with multiple characters. Whether it's Franklin behind the wheel or Trevor lining up his sniper rifle, these missions offer a wide range of tasks. Rockstar Games allows players to fully take advantage of the protagonists and their abilities.

The advanced technology of the PlayStation 5 will definitely bring out the best in these moments. From buttery smooth FPS to faster loading times, GTA 5 players will enjoy the gameplay a lot more than they used to.

Five GTA 5 missions that PlayStation 5 owners cannot wait to play

5) I Fought the Law

GTA 5 players will have to perform a street race with some of the fastest cars in the game. Both the Cheetah and Entity XF are high speed vehicles, so expect a lot of motion blur in the PlayStation 5 version. Anti-aliasing will also remove pixelation in several random objects.

Beyond the high-end PC graphics, players will get to break past the speed limit and put their racing skills to the test.

4) Lamar Down

Franklin and his friends must save Lamar from the rival Ballas gang. They will have to engage in a massive shootout on a dusty sawmill. GTA 5 offers some very interesting locations for their missions.

Since players can adjust their graphics, they should go with Performance Mode for the best gameplay experience. It offers 60 FPS, which is very responsive. The seamless character switching will also be readily apparent with the PlayStation 5.

3) The Paleto Score

Heist missions are a high point with this game, regardless of the system. The Paleto Score definitely stands out, since players have to rob a bank and defend themselves from law enforcement. Players even have to defend themselves against a tank at one point.

The good news is that Trevor and his gang can use machine guns to disperse enemy vehicles. It's the explosive action that players can expect from Rockstar Games. Best of all, they get to enjoy the enhanced visual detail of Blaine County, thanks to the PlayStation 5's graphics.

2) Hood Safari

Take a trip down memory lane as GTA 5 players get to visit Grove Street again. Franklin, Lamar, and Trevor must survive a shootout with the Ballas, but they are not going to make it easy.

Hood Safari has always been highly regarded in the community. The mission offers engaging combat and chase sequences, along with memorable dialog from the main characters.

1) The Big Score

The final heist of GTA 5 raises the stakes with four tons of gold that needs to be stolen. Players can either take a sneaky approach or go in with guns blazing. Either way, the Union Depository will be a real challenge for them.

Performance RT Mode will definitely shine with this mission. Players will get to enjoy crisp and clear graphics with 60 FPS. It also features ray-tracing for a visually better experience.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

