5 GTA characters whose fate remains unknown after the end of the game

GTA fans usually have an idea of what happens to most characters in the game. Sometimes, they're running a business and are alive and well. At other times, they're rotting six feet under. However, that's not always the case. In some situations, there's a GTA character whose fate is unknown.

There is often an aura of mystery that shrouds specific GTA characters. It's especially noticeable when these characters are never seen again, with no indication as to what their fate is.

5 GTA characters whose destiny is uncertain

5) Jose (GTA San Andreas)

Cesar calming Jose down (Image via Rockstar Games)

Jose is a minor character in GTA San Andreas who only shows up in a single mission. He has a unique character model and is an ally to Cesar, so it's bizarre that he doesn't show up in the game's last act to reclaim the Los Varrios Aztecas' territories.

Cesar mentions that his friends are either dead or hiding, but which category applies to Jose isn't known. Given how minor his role was in GTA San Andreas, it's not surprising that his fate is left ambiguous.

4) Pete Vance (GTA Vice City Stories)

Pete Vance isn't seen in-game, but his two brothers play a crucial role in GTA Vice City Stories (Image via Rockstar Games)

Pete Vance is the brother of Lance and Victor Vance. His illness is what inspires Victor to join the army. One thing leads to another, and Victor eventually gets entangled in Vice City's massive drug trade.

By the end of GTA Vice City Stories, Victor earns enough money to treat Pete. He's never seen in GTA Vice City, although fans know that both Victor and Lance are dead by the end of the game.

It's unknown if Pete ever fully recovered later.

3) Maria Latore (GTA 3)

Maria Latore (Image via Rockstar Games)

Maria's fate is one of the most infamous open-ended questions in GTA 3. Rockstar Games has stated the following about whether or not Claude shot Maria at the end of the game:

"We're not sure about this. Some think he did, and some think he didn’t."

The player never sees Maria after the main storyline concludes. There is no phone call or pager notification that gives players an idea of what happens to her. No other game that takes place after GTA 3 provides the player with clues.

2) Donald Love (GTA 3)

Donald Love (Image via Rockstar Games)

Donald Love suffers from a similar problem to Maria Latore. No future game indicates what happens to him after the events of GTA 3 take place. In Donald Love's case, the time Claude thinks about him is during the mission, "Love's Disappearance."

As the name implies, Donald Love is nowhere to be seen. Rockstar Games' only hint about Donald Love's fate is:

"No one is quite sure what happened to Donald Love. He certainly crossed a few boundaries and was trying to find a way back to normality. Whether or not he managed this, and what happened to the elderly Asian gentleman are matters we cannot speculate on."

1) Mrs. Philips (GTA 5)

Mrs. Philips (Image via Rockstar Games)

Trevor Philips' mother only shows up in a single Strangers and Freaks mission after the player completes the main storyline. This mission is aptly named "Mrs. Philips," and she vanishes afterward as strangely as she appeared.

Also Read

Trevor steals the Deludamol Rumpo for his mother, only to find she is nowhere to be seen. Trevor Philips cries afterward, causing some players to speculate that Mrs. Philips was merely a hallucination on Trevor's part.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish