5 GTA missions that ended up being pointless for the protagonist

It's not uncommon for GTA protagonists to waste their time and risk their lives, only for the missions to end in disappointment.

Whether it's for themselves or for other people, GTA players have to prove their worth. There are times where they have to complete a difficult mission to attain a valuable reward. However, these so-called rewards will often vanish into thin air, rendering their efforts for nothing.

An expensive object may go missing or a specialist ends up not doing their jobs. On paper, these GTA missions are supposed to give the player something of exceptional worth. Instead, they are let down from a great height. These GTA missions were all for naught.

Five times GTA protagonists did missions for nothing

#5 - The Driver

GTA Vice City provides a prime example of a pointless mission. Tommy Vercetti needs a skilled driver to recruit for a bank robbery. Phil Cassidy suggests Hilary King, who drove a rare Sabre Turbo. Hilary only agrees to drive if Tommy beats him in a difficult street race.

From a functional point-of-view, Hilary doesn't have to worry about constant traffic and police. Unfortunately, the GTA player does. They also have to catch up to Hilary with a Sentinel, which is not a sports car. GTA players who complete this tedious waste of time will receive nothing in return.

During the bank robbery, Hilary arrives with a getaway taxi. Rather than wait for the gunmen to do their jobs and take out security, he tries to do it himself. He ends up getting a face full of lead instead. Not once has he ever put his driving skills to good use here.

#4 - Legal Trouble

Residential jerk Devin Weston decides to make life harder for Michael De Santa. In the mission Legal Trouble, he pulls the plug on a recent movie. Director Solomon Richards tries to protect his movie reel, but Molly Shultz forcibly takes it from him.

GTA 5 players now have to chase her all the way to the airport. In a hurry, Molly ends up getting too close to a jet engine. She proceeds to get sucked in as she is shredded into bloody pieces. Michael is horrified at the results.

It turns out Solomon had a few digital copies of the film reel. He simply forgot to bring it up to Michael. As a result, Molly dies a completely unnecessary death.

#3 - Museum Piece/Collector's Item/Not So Fast

Diamonds are a major plot device in GTA 4 and its DLC content. There is a series of missions that ties all three protagonists together. When a deal goes down in a museum, it becomes a massive free-for-all. By the end of it, however, nobody gets what they want with the diamonds.

It continues to change possession multiple times in the story. All it leaves is a bloody trail of corpses, since no one can seem to hold onto it for very long. Johnny Klebitz and the Lost MC get it the worst - they suffer the wrath of Ray Boccino, who proceeds to have Niko kill Jim Fitzgerald.

The diamonds were eventually found by a homeless man, who has no connection to the main story whatsoever.

#2 - Dead Meat

Toni Cipriani wants to do everything he can to impress his overbearing mother. While she is rarely seen in Liberty City Stories, her presence is always felt. To prove his manliness, Toni takes it upon himself to brutally kill a local butcher, Giovanni Casa.

However, it fails to appease his mother, who orders a hit on poor Toni. Nothing he does is ever good enough for her. She does call off the hit when he becomes a made man, but it's too little too late. Toni committed several terrible crimes for her, and all he gets is hatred and scorn.

By 2001, Toni was still taking orders from his mother. It seems like he is forever stuck underneath her large shadow.

#1 - Breach of Contract

Josh Bernstein is a random GTA 5 character who runs a real estate business. Trevor Philips can perform a series of missions to benefit him directly. Josh even lets him sleep with his wife for his services.

However, when the police are onto Josh, he betrays Trevor and puts the blame on him. While his statement is true, he neglects to mention his involvement in these crimes. Players can then kill the real estate agent and flee the crime scene.

Josh should've known better than to think he could run away from a psychotic maniac like Trevor. When he did try to save his own skin, all it did was infuriate Trevor. He only has the following to say:

“Dumb move, Josh.”

