5 of the most unlikable characters in the GTA series

The GTA series is home to some of the most memorable yet despicable villains. Some of these villains often perform the cruelest acts known to humanity, yet they might have a charming personality or other redeeming qualities that endear themselves toward the player.

That's not the case with these five characters. They're unlikable and are beyond redemption for one reason or another. More often than not, they're cruel toward the protagonists of their games for something trivial, which often means they're an antagonist that the player cannot wait to put down. Likewise, it would be difficult to consider any of these characters as fan-favorites.

Top five most unlikable characters in the GTA series

#5 - OG Loc

Jeffrey Cross "OG Loc" (Image via GTA Wiki)

Wannabe gangsters can be grating at times, but OG Loc's voice and mannerisms don't do him any favors. He's a character that's intended to be funny at times, but he comes across as more annoying than anything else.

It doesn't help that OG Loc has CJ do all of the work, yet still sides with Big Smoke in the end. That help involved CJ ruining Madd Dogg's career, and OG Loc even got away better than most GTA antagonists do.

In a way, OG Loc was just ungrateful for everything CJ did for him. He never becomes interesting as GTA San Andreas progresses, either, which ultimately makes OG Loc feel rather flat in how unlikable he was.

#4 - Catalina

Catalina (Image via GTA Wiki)

Regardless of whether it's the GTA 3 or the GTA San Andreas version, Catalina is a ruthless and psychopathic criminal. She's excessively violent and cruel at times, with practically no remorse toward any person she comes into contact with.

One would think a relationship with CJ would be pleasant, but it ultimately comes across as an abusive one that the latter half wants no part of. Unfortunately, it's not like her relationship with Claude was any better.

She also serves as the main antagonist of GTA 3 after she betrayed Claude in the introductory bank heist. There's genuinely not many likable qualities when it comes to her, and neither game she shows up in tries to remedy that. If anything, both games showcase how terrible Catalina is as a person.

#3 - Devin Weston

Devin Weston (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5's main antagonist is appropriately unlikable, which is all the more reason to choose the Deathwish ending in GTA 5. He's a parody of the overly cruel billionaires that will stop at nothing to get what they want, which is an easy concept most people can understand.

The vast majority of people in this world don't have the wealth and resources they have, and his willingness to boast about his successes can come across as annoying at times.

He's also one of the few main antagonists that can survive the events of his game if the player chooses any ending but the Deathwish. Considering the canon ending is the Deathwish, Devin Weston is canonly dead by the end of GTA 5's events.

#2 - Vlad Glebov

Vladimir "Vlad" Glebov (Image via GTA Wiki)

Vlad is the poster child of unlikable characters in the GTA series. He's mean-spirited, thinks he's invincible, and constantly gets involved in doing detestable acts. Whereas a villain like Dimitri is cunning and resourceful, Vlad is just a fool who is easily disposed of at the beginning of the game.

He also sleeps with Mallorie, much to Roman's dismay. There isn't a pleasant moment in GTA 4 that involves Vlad except for his own death, and that's mostly because of Niko's wit.

Vlad Glebov never gives the Bellics any respect and is just a relentless bully in the small part of GTA 4 he shows up in. It is funny that Faustin doesn't care that Vlad died, as he only had him employed because he slept with his sister. Just as Vlad never cared about anybody but himself, it was only fitting that nobody cared about Vlad in the end.

#1 - Marty Jay Williams

Marty Jay Williams (Image via Willzyyy)

Anybody who says Marty Jay Williams is their favorite character is one of two things: a liar or a psychopath. There are no redeeming qualities about Marty Jay, which also makes him one of the more effective minor antagonists in the GTA series.

He's introduced by making a remark about how he's going to beat up his wife and how the baby isn't going to stop him, either. Predictably, his whole shtick involves his conflict with his wife, even to the point where he kidnaps Louise.

Fortunately, Victor Vance is able to kill him and stop the whole ordeal from happening.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

