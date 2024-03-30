5 GTA Online features that some players might not know about (2024)

You may be using numerous GTA Online features on a daily basis, yet many might escape your notice. This 10-year-old game has numerous unique features that can be quite useful to know. Some of these can save your time, some can give you an edge in PvP, and others can even change your gameplay experience completely.

Rockstar Games has kept improving and modifying the game throughout these years with every major content update, so there's a lot to learn about. We've created a list of some of the most useful GTA Online features, including some convenient facts and even glitches that might elevate your experience.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

5 best GTA Online features that might prove useful in 2024

1) Benny's conversion at Office Garage

Your CEO Office lets you purchase one of the best garages in GTA Online, which can store up to 60 vehicles. Another feature of this garage is the Custom Auto Shop, which you can use to modify your vehicles. However, what many players might not know is that this auto shop offers one of the most unique GTA Online features.

You can convert any vehicle that is eligible for a Benny's conversion in here. It gives you access to the unique Benny's wheel options as well.

2) Getting your assistant to retrieve impounded vehicles

Dying to cops in Grand Theft Auto Online can be incredibly frustrating, especially when you're on a mission. To add insult to injury, they impound your vehicle you were last riding in. Retrieving it can be quite tedious as you have to go all the way to the impound lot location.

However, one of the most useful GTA Online features that makes this process much easier involves a CEO Office. If you own an Office, you'll know that your Assistant can provide a variety of convenient services. Simply call your Office Assistant and choose to "Recover vehicle from Impound" for just $1,000.

3) You fly faster at higher altitudes

If you just bought a new fast jet, like the F-160 Raiju that's on discount with the latest GTA Online weekly update, you would naturally want to try out its maximum speed. What most players don't know is that flying in a straight line isn't the way to check your speed.

You can reach even higher speeds if you reach higher altitudes. Just check the altimeter and keep going up, as even a bit above the first mark can make your plane fly a lot faster. This is one of those handy GTA Online features that's extremely useful when going over long distances across the map.

4) Bulletproof helmets can indeed resist bullets

There are many bullet-resistant helmets in Grand Theft Auto Online, and they're all quite expensive. However, the prices are somewhat justified, as these helmets aren't just for show. They are indeed bullet-resistant to some degree, though they're not fully bulletproof as their name suggests.

All the combat helmets can resist bullets and are identical in terms of defensive stats, so it doesn't matter which one you wear. This GTA Online feature won't help you much in PvP but is quite useful during PvE missions.

5) Turn your Heavy Revolver into a machinegun

Many GTA Online glitches don't result in bans, and one of these is to use your revolver like a machinegun. Pick any revolver, enter First Person Mode, and bring the weapon to a high-ready position by sprinting and coming to an abrupt stop. You'll then have to press and hold the weapon select wheel button and the fire button simultaneously, and then let go.

After you're done attempting a glitched animation, keep shooting until there's only one bullet left. If you now fire this last bullet, you'll get a fully automatic burst fire of 70 to 80 rounds. Many GTA Online features are just glitches that will never get patched, and these can be extremely entertaining.

Also read: Fastest land vehicles in GTA Online

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Were you aware of these unique GTA Online features? Yes No, not all of them 0 votes View Discussion