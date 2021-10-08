5 GTA Online features that should return in GTA 6’s story mode

GTA Online is one of Rockstar's most successful projects to date. The game has many new features that were not present in the GTA 5 story mode or previous versions of the franchise. Players are desperately waiting for GTA 6 but Rockstar Games has not announced anything about the release of the game.

While players wait, there is much speculation as to what features Rockstar will add to GTA 6. It is observed that Rockstar follows the age-old adage of "If it ain't broken, don't fix it" as they implement their most successful features in their newer titles.

In this article, we list the five best features from GTA Online that Rockstar should bring back in GTA 6's story mode.

GTA Online features worth carrying over to GTA 6’s story mode

5) Monetizeable Properties

GTA Online has many different types of properties that players can buy in-game. From apartments to CEO offices, players have a variety of options to can purchase from. While apartments are mainly used as safe houses, there are many properties that players can use to make money in the game.

Buying a CEO office, autoshop or nightclub in GTA Online can help players make money in the game. Adding these features in GTA 6's story mode could be a hit as it would increase the number of missions that can be added while increasing income sources for players.

4) Weaponized vehicles

Weaponized vehicles have almost always been a part of the GTA series, but never before have there been so many different vehicles for players to choose from. GTA Online has the largest variety of weaponized vehicles seen in any game ever.

GTA 5's story mode wasn't heavily focused around weaponized vehicles but it would be fun to see more of such vehicles in the story mode of GTA 6.

3) Lester's Services

Lester Crest is a side character in GTA 5's story mode and a main character in GTA Online. The way Lester operates in GTA Online is very different to the story mode. In GTA Online, players can call Lester for a variety of services while in the single player story mode, his only job is to assign missions.

In GTA Online, players can call Lester to get rid of the wanted level, he can help locate a plane and set bounty on another player, among other things. Having a character that helps players get rid of their wanted level in GTA 6's story mode would be a great addition to the game.

2) Frequent updates with new vehicles

GTA 5 didn't get much post-launch support from Rockstar Games because the company started focusing on GTA Online with constant updates. Many new vehicles were added to GTA Online while there weren't many new features or vehicles in the story mode of GTA 5.

Rockstar Games should maintain support for GTA 6 post release and add new features to the game. Vehicles are basically the highlight of a GTA title and having many new vehicles added to GTA 6 post release will keep the game fresh.

1) Casino Wheel spin

The Casino wheel spin is a daily objective in GTA Online where players can go and try their luck to earn fun rewards. This feature was implemented on July 23, 2019 with the The Diamond Casino & Resort update for GTA Online. Having this feature gives players an incentive to play the game everyday in order to try their luck at winning said rewards.

The Diamond casino wheel spin was one of the most successful features added to GTA Online and would be an amazing addition if Rockstar had a similar lucky draw reward system for GTA 6.

