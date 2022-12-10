5 GTA Online items to buy once the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC comes out

There is not much time left till the release of the new GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The majority of GTA fans have been hyping it up for a while now.

Rockstar Games has adopted a practice of introducing big DLCs at the end of the year that will put forward new story missions, characters, and items to buy.

This article will focus mainly on the items as there are many new deals to grab that players should check out or even save money for when this DLC comes out. Thus, to make the task of selection a little easier, here are five GTA Online items that players should definitely buy after this DLC drops.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

The most attractive 5 items that will be available after GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drops on December 13th

1) Declasse Tahoma Coupe

This is a two-door muscle car that is expected to be a part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC and may be added to the game on December 13th.

Information about its exact performance has not been made public. However, according to fans, they believe this four-wheeler could be based on the third-generation Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

This would mean that visually, this car is going to pay tribute to classic muscle cars from the 70s and 80s. Thus, it would make for a great collector item for any car enthusiasts present in the game.

2) Benefactor Terrorbyte

It has been revealed that after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC comes out, players will be able to use these armored expedition trucks during Business Sell Missions in Invite Only Sessions. This will really change the power dynamic while grinding.

The Terrorbyte is equipped with player scanners, so avoiding enemies will become easier. Also when it comes to offensive power, this truck has a Multi-lock Missile Battery that can attack five different enemies at once.

Thus, if players buy this Goliath of a vehicle and use it during this mission, grinding will become a lot easier and way more fun doing.

3) Hangar

It has been revealed that as part of new economy updates, the smuggler's sell missions will provide triple rewards after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC releases.

This would mean that this mission will be able to compete with vehicle cargo missions. Moreover, it can now be seen as an actually profitable alternative method for making money in GTA Online.

This is something that many players have been asking Rockstar Games to do for a while now, and it seems this is the perfect time to get a hangar in the game.

4) Vehicle Warehouse

Vehicle warehouses are properties that players can access and buy when they become a CEO. Now is the perfect time to own them. As Rockstar Games have revealed, they will be introducing a High Demand Bonus for completing Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions in a public session.

This would mean that players are going to get a lot of bonus rewards that are really going to help anyone who loves grinding these types of missions. Additionally, the Vehicle Cargo business was already considered to be a great way to earn money in GTA Online, but it can now become the best.

5) Acid Lab

This is supposed to be a new criminal business that will be introduced to GTA Online. Not much is officially known about what exactly this business would entail, however, many fans have predicted that it may be related to drug dealing or something similar to that trade.

Players are also assuming that new properties and hideouts will be added to the game that will be connected to Acid Labs. The word "Acid" may even have been used as an indirect reference to hallucinogenic drugs.

Therefore, players should make sure they have ample amounts of money with them, so that when the times come they will be able to buy the Acid Labs.

