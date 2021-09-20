5 most overpowered GTA Online items

Balancing a game like GTA Online can be a very difficult and tiring process. In a game where players compete against other players in a PVP environment, it is very important that all weapons and vehicles are balanced so gameplay is fair. Sometimes it gets difficult to balance a game with over 700 vehicles and 61 different weapons.

Rockstar Games' most successful game, GTA Online, puts players in the online city of Los Santos where they can battle each other out during free-roam and free-roam missions. With a wide range of ways players can dominate their enemies, there are bound to be some items that are better than the other.

Here's a look at 5 of the most overpowered items in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

Top 5 of the most overpowered items in GTA Online

5) Widowmaker

The Widowmaker in GTA Online is a powerful futuristic weapon that players can buy from Ammu-Nation. The Widowmaker is a plasma machine gun with four barrels on it. The weapon works like a minigun that shoots lasers out of it. The Widowmaker has a really high fire rate and can easily take down helicopters, planes and multiple enemies.

4) Sticky Bombs

Sticky Bombs in GTA Online are powerful explosives that players detonate on command using a remote. Players can throw a sticky bomb at an enemy vehicle and explode it whenever they want to. This weapon is pretty overpowered as it can stick to the floor, a vehicle, to a player and virtually any surface. Players can detonate this explosive at their will by pressing the detonate button.

3) Deluxo

The Deluxo is a car in GTA Online that was inspired by DeLorean DMC-12 from Back to the Future. Although the DeLorean was used for time travel, the Deluxo in GTA is a flying weaponized car. The Deluxo comes with two machine guns at the front of the car and also a Homing Missile similar to the Ruiner 2000.

2) Orbital Cannon

The Orbital Cannon is a high-powered remote controlled explosive weapon in GTA Online that players can use remotely to take out enemies. In order to use the Orbital cannon, players need to go to their bunker facility. The orbital cannon can target anyone or anything on the map once every 48 minutes real time and costs $500,000 for a manual shot and $750,000 for an automatic locked on shot.

1) Oppressor Mk II

Also Read

The Oppressor Mk II is a flying bike in GTA Online that is known to be the most overpowered item in the game. Players can use this extremely agile bike to get across the map in a jiffy and also dominate dogfights. The futuristic bike comes with two front machine guns, an explosive machine gun and a homing missile launcher. The Oppressor Mk II is often called overpowered because of its agility and instant firepower at players' finger tips.

Edited by Danyal Arabi