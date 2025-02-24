5 GTA Online money glitches that helps players make millions

Money glitches have always been a part of GTA Online, and many players continue to use them in 2025. While Rockstar Games is strictly against using exploits, players always find various workarounds to make extra money from select missions and jobs. Most of these glitches can earn you millions within a few minutes. However, there are always risks associated with them.

This article lists five GTA Online money glitches that can make players millions.

Note: The glitches may not work if Rockstar Games patches them with background updates.

5 GTA Online money glitches that can make you millions

1) Frozen money glitch

The frozen money glitch in GTA Online requires you to have plenty of cash beforehand to purchase some expensive vehicles. According to YouTuber All Eyez On Glitch GTA, you should buy an Imponte Duke O’Death and two or three Imponte Deluxos.

However, after purchasing the Deluxos, the YouTuber advises you to stay on the page and quickly disconnect and reconnect the game from the internet.

Next, Go to the Director Mode and start duplicating the shortlisted characters until you see them on the left side. Exit the Director Mode and join an Invite Only session. According to the YouTuber, you should have all your money along with the vehicles.

2) Cluckin Bell Farm Raid replay glitch

This glitch works as a time-saving tip to earn money in GTA Online. According to YouTuber xResignful, you will have to first complete the entire Cluckin Bell Farm Raid as usual. However, during the payout scene of the finale, you will have to disconnect your game from the internet as soon as the reward amount appears on the screen.

Reconnect to the internet and join a multiplayer session. The YouTuber stated that if you do everything properly, you should be able to replay the final mission instantly.

3) Frozen casino chips glitch

While betting at the Diamond Casino is simply a waste of money in GTA Online, YouTuber SuperXee GTA Glitches demonstrated this exploit to make profits. According to them, you can visit the casino and gamble on any of the mini-games of your choice. If you win, exit the mini-game and force save the progress.

If you lose, exit the game and restart Grand Theft Auto Online as soon as possible. According to the YouTuber, the game should be restored to your previous checkpoint, and you should have all the chips that you lost in the previous gamble.

4) ATM money glitch

The ATM money glitch a make you a millionaire in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/@@TURNTNATION45)

While ATMs are one of the most overlooked things in GTA Online, YouTuber DRILLIN2TURNT V2 demonstrated a money glitch around them. Visit any ATM on the map and access it, constantly withdrawing and depositing your existing money.

Once done with the process, exit the ATM and put some sticky bombs around it. Approach the ATM again and press the left and right buttons on the D-pad quickly. The sticky bomb should detonate and kill you. As per the YouTuber, once you respawn, the glitch should give you around $2 million in your in-game bank account.

5) Dr. Dre frozen money glitch

Exploiting the Dr. Dre VIP Contract glitch can be very profitable for you (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Dr. Dre VIP Contract itself is one of the best money-making methods in GTA Online, YouTuber SLOGOCOD’s money glitch can earn you more profits.

According to them, complete the mission series as usual, and as soon as the payout screen appears, disconnect the game from the internet. Reconnect the game and load into the Capture Mode in the Creator tool. Exit the Creator tool and join a multiplayer session. You should have the final mission ready to replay instantly.

