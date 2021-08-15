5 GTA Online vehicles that are deceptively weak to rockets

In a metagame where rockets are everywhere, having these deceptively weak vehicles can be a hindrance to the player in GTA Online.

GTA Online is weirdly balanced. A vehicle like the Toreador can withstand several direct explosives, but something as large as the Phantom Wedge dies to a single hit.

It's hard for new GTA Online players to know which vehicles can survive a hit and which can't, especially when some of the most expensive options fail to withstand damage.

Surviving a rocket isn't the be-all-end-all for a vehicle to have a small niche. However, it does put them low on most GTA Online players' priority list, as being blown up effortlessly means that every griefer out there can ruin their day.

Five GTA Online vehicles that are surprisingly vulnerable to rockets

5) RCV

The RCV (Image via Rockstar Games)

The RCV is a niche vehicle that poses good resistance to bullets and looks well-built, but it falls to a single direct explosion. It's unfortunate, as players cannot normally use weapons whilst operating this vehicle (and instead have to use its default water cannon).

It costs $3,125,500 ($2,350,000 at Trade Price), so it's easy for new GTA Online players to assume it has good armor. Unfortunately, it's one of the worst investments a player can make in GTA Online, especially in a metagame where rockets and missiles are flying everywhere.

4) Valkyrie

The Valkyrie (Image via Rockstar Games)

A military transport helicopter with a cannon is commonly associated with being a vehicle that can withstand heavy fire. Something like the Cargbob can withstand a few rockets, but the Valkyrie has no such luck.

It's deceptively weak armor-wise for a military helicopter, and it costs $3,790,500 (­$2,850,000 at Trade Price). The Akula is cheaper and is better suited for protecting its pilot.

3) Vigilante

The Vigilante (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online has a plethora of ridiculous vehicles that have no business surviving several direct rocket hits. Surprisingly, the Vigilante isn't one of them. A single homing rocket is enough to utterly destroy this vehicle in GTA Online.

Interestingly enough, the Vigilante does have its own homing missiles. So it's similar to the Oppressor Mk II in that it has good offensive capabilities, but zero defensive utility.

2) Phantom Wedge

The Phantom Wedge (Image via Rockstar Games)

This vehicle is monstrous in terms of its sheer size. It can bulldoze past other vehicles like a sharp knife cutting through cheese. However, it can't withstand a single rocket without being burnt to a toast. It's fairly expensive, too, as its default price is $2,553,600 in GTA Online.

Sadly, no upgrade will help the Phantom Wedge out in this department. It isn't weaponized, either, so it's strictly a fun vehicle to mess around with and nothing more.

It's disappointing, but the Phantom Wedge has already been buffed in the past, so it's unlikely to be modified again for better armor.

1) Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat

The Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat (Image via Rockstar Games)

Boats are already in a bad place in the GTA Online metagame. Unfortunately, the Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat doesn't help. It's a weaponized boat with some powerful guns, but it's destroyed by a single rocket.

Its defense against bullets isn't all that impressive, either. It's deceptively weak in general, especially since it normally costs $2,955,000. For that kind of price, GTA Online players can get numerous vehicles that are better and more useful than a slow boat with mediocre weapons.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

