5 GTA Online vehicles that need HSW upgrades

GTA Online has an extremely long list of vehicles, and many of these are sports cars that boast incredible performance. A select few among these can push it to the limit, and boost their already acceptable performance to even higher standards. This is done with HSW (Hao's Special Works) upgrades, a type of performance modification that is exclusive to the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of Grand Theft Auto Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

In GTA Online, there are just 19 vehicles that can make use of HSW modifications, but fans want more cars to be added to this list with future updates. With that in mind, here are a few that are in desperate need of a revamp with an HSW conversion or upgrade.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 vehicles in GTA Online that need HSW modifications

1) Dubsta

The Benefactor Dubsta is a four-door SUV based on the iconic Mercedes G-Wagon in GTA Online. There's already an upgraded 6x6 variant of the car, but the 4x4 is also in desperate need of an upgrade. Rockstar should allow an HSW conversion of the car that makes it resemble the 2023 G-Wagon.

They could also choose to replicate the 4x4 Squared variant, which would turn the Dubsta into an efficient off-road vehicle in GTA Online with a higher ground clearance. This should naturally be accompanied with tons of new customization options and an exceptional performance.

2) Pariah

The Pariah is still the fastest car in GTA Online without any HSW modifications or boosts as of writing this article. No other car has managed to beat its base top speed in the game since its introduction in 2017 with the Doomsday Heist DLC. According to Broughy1322, a popular GTA YouTuber, the top speed of a fully upgraded Pariah is 136 mph.

The design of the Ocelot Pariah is based on the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato. Despite it's outstanding performance, the car looks relatively simple, which is why it deserves an HSW conversion. On the other hand, it could benefit from an HSW upgrade to boost its performance even further, cementing its position as the fastest car, both with and without HSW upgrades.

3) Zentorno

The Zentorno used to be the fastest car in the game back in the early days of GTA Online, and veterans of the game have a special affinity for the car. Rockstar themselves have shown that they haven't forgotten about it, as they added some unique modification options to the car with The Criminal Enterprises update, which added criminal careers for beginners.

Despite its age, the Zentorno still holds its own as a fast and reliable super car in the game. In addition, it's one of the most distinctively designed Supers, and the recent changes have only made it better. As such, the Zentorno deserves an HSW upgrade simply as a testament to its continued relevance in GTA Online.

4) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

The Armored Kuruma is often considered a must-have vehicle in GTA Online. It's a four-door armored sedan that's almost entirely bulletprooft. This makes it the best vehicle to use in various freemode missions, as NPCs armed with guns can rarely hit the players sitting inside. The Kuruma comes with four seats, which make it incredibly useful for a team of players to travel on.

It also has decent performance, but it's obviously not a sports car and can't compete with any of the faster models. This can be changed with a simple HSW upgrade, and will make the Armored Kuruma the best vehicle to escape a hostile encounter completely unscathed. With the combined effectiveness of the armor and speed, it will also make it extremely useful for avoiding the cops.

5) Feltzer

Like the Zentorno and Pariah, the Feltzer has also held up quite well in GTA Online despite its age. In fact, the Feltzer used to be the go-to choice for many players when the multiplayer mode was first launched. Priced at just $145,000, it was incredibly cheap and could outperform almost every other vehicle.

Currently, it's no longer available for sale, but that could change with a future update, if Rockstar decides to add HSW upgrades to it. The design could be based on a seventh generation Mercedes-Benz SL class model, and the performance could be boosted to make it one of the fastest cars in the game, yet again.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think these cars need HSW upgrades? Yes, absolutely Not at all 0 votes