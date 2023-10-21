5 reasons to own Armored Kuruma in GTA Online in 2023

The Armored Karin Kuruma was added to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online in 2015 as part of the Heists update. It has been one of the most popular choices among beginners and veterans since its debut.

Although the game has seen the introduction of several other cars with much more utility, most cost millions of dollars, making them inaccessible to a large section of the player base.

Luckily, the Armored Kuruma is easily accessible and features some interesting qualities that have kept it relevant. For those interested, here are five reasons to own an Armored Karin Kuruma in GTA Online in 2023.

Bullet resistant windows and 4 more reasons to own an Armored Kuruma in GTA Online in 2023

1) Affordability

Armored Kuruma's page on Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

One of the best things about the Armored Karin Kuruma is its price. This car is available on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for just $698,250, which is quite an affordable price tag in this game. Players can even purchase the Armored Kuruma for its $525,000 Trade Price, which gets unlocked upon completing the heist missions related to this vehicle.

Additionally, it can be unlocked on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game as a Career Progress reward by completing the Original Heists' Tier 4 challenges.

Beating some Career Progress Tier 4 challenges also unlocks protagonist-themed outfits added with the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

2) Decent performance

The Armored Kuruma is certainly not among the best GTA Online cars in terms of performance, but it isn't bad either. In fact, this ride is a pretty solid choice for beginners. According to performance tests by YouTuber Broughy1322, it can go as fast as 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h).

Its acceleration has been rated 77.50 out of 100 by Rockstar Games, which is decent but can be improved via customization. In a nutshell, the Armored Kuruma offers a satisfactory performance that, although is not great for races, can be very useful in missions and exploration.

3) Bullet resistant windows

Armored Karin Kuruma's bullet resistant windows are another reason for owning this car even in 2023. Needless to say, they shield the car's inhabitants from incoming bullets to a great degree, allowing players to either escape or fight back.

While not all missions need fast cars, there are several that put players up against an overwhelming amount of enemy NPCs. However, using the Armored Kuruma in these situations will allow players to shoot while sitting inside without taking any damage for a long time.

4) Affordable customization

Armored Karin Kuruma's design in GTA Online is an amalgamation of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X and the 2015 Subaru WRX STI. This gives it quite an impressive look, which can be enhanced to some degree via customization. There are a total of 16 customization categories available for this car.

These include the standard engine, armor, and brake upgrades along with exhausts, bumpers, skirts, spoilers, window tints, wheel designs, and countless respraying options. The cost of completely upgrading the Armored Kuruma is around $259,200, which most players should be able to afford in the game.

5) Connection to older games

The Armored Kuruma is basically the standard Karin Kuruma with armor plates and bullet resistant windows. This car has appeared in some of the older games in the franchise, such as Grand Theft Auto 3 and Liberty City Stories. While it isn't a part of GTA 5's story mode, players can purchase it in GTA Online.

Hence, it can be quite a valuable asset for long-term fans of the series. However, there isn't any confirmation about its inclusion in the next game, Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar is yet to announce the title officially, but fans are eagerly awaiting the GTA 6 announcement date.

