5 fastest fully-upgraded GTA Online cars (Beginners)

GTA Online is still attracting new players despite the majority of the gaming community looking forward to Grand Theft Auto 6. October 1, 2023 will mark 10 years since the multiplayer mode's launch, but its popularity continues to rival even some of the newer titles.

There are numerous things to buy from the money made in this game, but beginners are usually unable to afford most of the costiler commodities, such as fast cars.

That said, there are still many options for newcomers looking for swift rides. Their standard performance can be enhanced even further by upgradation. This requires additional investment, but is worth the expenditure.

Here are five of the fastest fully-upgraded GTA Online cars for beginners.

Pegassi Monroe and 4 more fastest fully-upgraded cars in GTA Online for beginners

1) Pegassi Toros

The Pegassi Toros is an ultra-modern SUV whose design is a combination of the Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Aventador, and the Audi Q8.

It features an All-Wheel-Drive layout, has eight gears, and space for four people inside. In terms of performance, the Toros can hit a top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h), which is mighty impressive for a vehicle in this class.

This car is available for purchase on Legendary Motorsport, and costs just $498,000. Fully upgrading this ride costs $402,600 at any vehicle workshop. Interestingly, the Pegassi Toros was seemingly spotted in last year's GTA 6 leaks.

2) Grotti Turismo R

Grotti Turismo R is one of the most stylish cars in GTA Online. Its design is inspired by the LaFerrari, McLaren P1, as well as the GTA Spano. This car is a Rear-Wheel-Drive two-seater with six gears, and can achieve a top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h).

Its acceleration is also pretty impressive, and has been rated 88.25 out of 100 by Rockstar Games. Legendary Motorsport sells the Turismo R for just $500,000, and it can even be won as a Mystery Prize by spinning The Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel.

Fully upgrading this super car costs an estimated $342,300.

3) Pegassi Monroe

The Pegassi Monroe is a sleek vintage ride based on the Lamborghini Miura, and possibly even the Ferarri 250 GTO.

It has six gears, a Rear-Wheel-Drive layout and can seat a maximum of two people. As for its performance in the game, the Monroe can hit a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h).

Although its acceleration isn't as great, it can be enhanced by installing Turbo Tuning at Los Santos Customs. The car itself costs $490,000 on Legendary Motorsport, and can be fully upgraded for $262,500. The Monroe can also be won as a Mystery Prize, and is even available in GTA 5's story mode.

4) Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored)

The Brabus E V12-inspired Benefactor Schafter V12 is a great combination of speed and security. It is a six-geared, Rear-Wheel-Drive, four-seater that can go as fast as 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h). All of Schafter V12 (Armored)'s windows are bullet-resistant, which is an added bonus.

This car has a price tag of $325,000 on Legendary Motorsport, allowing most beginners to afford it. Fully upgrading it is also considerably cheaper, costing just $149,250. The Schafter V12 (Armored) is a variant of the standard Schafter that also appeared in GTA 4. However, its return in Grand Theft Auto 6 is unconfirmed.

5) Vapid Dominator

Vapid Dominator is the most affordable car on this list, thanks to its Southern San Andreas Super Autos price tag of just $35,000.

That said, it also be won as a Mystery Prize or stolen if found being driven by an NPC. For such a negligible investment, players will get a car with a 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h) top speed.

However, fully upgrading it costs around $221,325 at any vehicle workshop, such as Los Santos Customs. Oddly enough, that is much lesser than the base price of several other high-end cars that are surprisingly slower.

