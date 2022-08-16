5 vehicles in GTA Online that should be nerfed after Criminal Enterprises update

The GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update was finally released a few days ago, and it added a ton of new content, vehicles, and long-awaited gameplay improvements.

The update also nerfed the over-powered Oppressor Mk II hoverbike, a change that fans had been asking for for a long time. However, the open world of Los Santos is still filled with so many vehicles that it can be overwhelming for beginners. They are still either over-powered in the game or have simply unrealistic abilities.

With that being said, let’s take a look at five vehicles in GTA Online that should be nerfed immediately.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 vehicles that should be toned down in GTA Online, ranked

5) Akula

At number five is Buckingham Akula, a stealth gunship attack helicopter that was added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist update. It is primarily based Boeing’s Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche.

The vehicle has stellar defensive capabilities that can be unfair to players who are going toe-to-toe with it. It can withstand 18 Heavy Sniper and five explosive rounds of Heavy Sniper Mk II. Its high speed and agility make it very for the players to evade homing rockets.

It has a dedicated stealth mode with the help of which players can roam around the map without getting spotted by enemy radars, making it very difficult to predict its movements.

It is available for purchase at $3,704,050 - $2,785,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

4) Nightshark

Next on the list is HVY Nightshark, a 4-door armored SUV that was added to GTA Online with the Gunrunning update. Its design is inspired by the real-life Dartz Kombat.

One of the most frightening things about the vehicle is its defensive abilities. It can withstand up to 27 homming missiles when fully upgraded, giving enough time to the enemy to get away with it.

It’s also resistant to explosions, and can take up to four rocket launchers easily. Its defensive capabilities, powerful machine guns, and the ability to tow an Anti-Aircraft Trailer make it a force to be reckoned with.

Players can pick up this vehicle from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,245,000.

3) Hydra

At number three, it is none other than the Mammoth Hydra, a military VTOL attack jet added to GTA Online with the Heists Update. Its design is primarily based on the real-life British Aerospace Harrier II.

It is equipped with some powerful weapons that cannot be matched by most of the other vehicles in the game. Its dual explosive cannons can destroy almost any heavily armored target with ease, making it one of the most effective weapons in the game.

The ability to fire deadly missiles, combined with its armor, makes it one of the most preferred aircrafts in the game for said reason.

It can be purchased at $3,990,000 - $3,000,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry.

2) Weaponized Ignus

Next on the list is the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, a 2-door hypercar that was added to GTA Online with the release of its Expanded & Enhanced Edition.

The vehicle is essentially a weaponized version of the Ignus hypercar, retaining its speed while adding powerful weapons. It’s equipped with a roof-mounted, 3-barreled minigun turret that can destroy enemies’ vehicles if hit with it instantly.

The car also comes with bullet-resistant windows that can withstand 15 rounds from most weapons easily. If installed with Missile Lock-on Jammer, it can easily evade any attack from the Homing Launcher.

The vehicle is available for purchase at $3,245,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

1) TM-02 Khanjali

Finally, at number 1, it is the TM-02 Khanjali, a military armored tank that was added to GTA Online with the Doomsday Heist update. Its design is inspired by the real-life PL-01 Polish light tank.

Built on the same esthetic as the Rhino Tank, Khanjali has a slightly faster speed and can work on off-road terrain flawlessly. Players can also increase its handling significantly by upgrading their performance.

The tank can easily crush and drive over other cars without exploding them and avoiding self-harm. It is equipped with a lot of different powerful weapons such as Tank Cannon, Railgun Cannon, Machine Gun, and Grenade Launcher.

It is available for purchase at $3,850,350 - $2,895,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

Rockstar has done a great job so far at listening to feedback and applying a nerf whenever required. Although the aforementioned list can be subjective to one’s experience in the game, players can find a lot of vehicles that do require a nerf.

With the game receiving weekly updates, they can expect more nerfs in the future if noticed by the developers.

