5 GTA Online weapons that players shouldn't waste their money on

GTA Online is known for offering enough weapons and fast cars to take down an army. The best of this weaponry doesn't come cheap and is meant for the billionaires in the game. Expensive guns aren't always useful and valuable for money, however, so players must choose them wisely.

Choosing the right weapon in crucial PvP fights or police chases can be crucial in determining a safe getaway. Some of the most expensive guns also cost a whole lot more when they need new ammo. Players can carry a different selection of all classes at the same time, which will help them when they run out of ammunition in one.

This article will cover the five weapons in GTA Online that players should avoid buying altogether, in no specific order or ranking.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 weapons that GTA Online players should never purchase

1) Double-Action Revolver

The Double-Action Revolver debuted on GTA Online to promote the release of Red Dead Redemption II. It is just that, a showcase gun to have but not good enough to help players with a slow, single-shot fire-rate.

The revolver deals the same damage as the AP Pistol but has no damage multiplier when used from inside vehicles. Players can opt for either an AP Pistol or a Heavy Revolver as a better alternative to the Double-Action Revolver.

2) SNS Pistol Mk II

The SNS Pistol Mk II is really powerful and looks stylish, but it's really hard to hit anything with it and expect accuracy. It also has the shortest range of any of the weapons in the game.

The weapon only has six rounds by default, and most of the time, players can survive six direct shots from the gun. It can be a good melee option given that it's compact and can be quickly drawn. It's also a good option for taking headshots at close-by enemies, but that's just about it.

3) SMG

SMGs cannot be used when driving a vehicle, which is a major drawback. The weapon is also quite inaccurate apart from when used at close range. Comparatively, Micro SMG has a better clip size than the Mini SMG, but it also has some other flaws when it comes to overall damage and range.

Better alternatives include the Assault SMG or the Bullpup Rifle, which have a much greater rate of fire. Even the Mini SMG has a much better fire-rate and is highly recommended by most players in GTA Online given its compact size.

4) Sweeper Shotgun

Compared to the Assault Shotgun, the Sweeper Shotgun shoots weaker rounds and has a significantly reduced magazine. This makes it an extremely poor choice of weapon when on foot, mainly during PvP duels or when dealing with griefers.

The range is still relatively poor compared to the Mini SMG, which performs much better overall. The Sweeper Shotgun can fire 10 rounds, but with a woeful damage level. For players who have unlocked the Sawed-Off Shotgun, the Sweeper isn't of much use and is not worth spending on.

5) Flare Gun

Flare Guns are useful when players are being chased by cops or rivals on foot, and a close, accurate direct hit can set anyone on fire. It's also useful when gamers want to redirect missiles, as Flare Guns can divert most rocket missiles. It's just about where the positives end for its use in GTA Online.

It also only has a single-shot capacity, which renders it pretty much useless when taking on more than one rival at the same time. It is cheap but should be avoided as pretty much every other gun in the game is a better alternative.

