5 underwhelming guns that GTA Online players should avoid buying

GTA Online is a game with some pricey guns. Unfortunately, some of these weapons are overpriced and are a terrible investment. In a game with so many expensive items to purchase, this distinction is incredibly important to know, lest a player foolishly throws away their money.

These weapons can be fun for novelty reasons, but they're not something any serious player should use in a competitive setting. Most GTA Online enthusiasts tend to stick to a handful of weapons in most situations, and it's unlikely that these five options will be among them.

Five terrible guns that are a waste of money in GTA Online

5) SNS Pistol Mk II

The SNS Pistol Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

The original SNS Pistol is bad, but it only costs a meager $2,750. Its Mk II conversion costs $79,575, which isn't worth the upgrade, in all honesty. Although it's cheaper than other Mk II weapons, the SNS Pistol Mk II isn't a good option. Generally speaking, there isn't much reason to pick this weapon over any shotgun or assault rifle.

Other handguns get the job done in drive-bys, and that's not even mentioning how much cheaper an AP Pistol is by comparison. If one can acquire the SNS Pistol Mk II, they're better off getting any other Mk II weapon instead.

4) Military Rifle

The Military Rifle (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's not as if the Military Rifle is a bad weapon in GTA Online. Instead, it's just outclassed and overpriced. GTA Online players shouldn't spend $397,500 on a mediocre assault rifle. Keep in mind that the assault rifle class already has an abundance of excellent options, like the Combat MG Mk II.

The Military Rifle lacks the useful attachments that Mk II weapons have, further hurting its overall efficiency. Don't forget that it costs nearly $200K more than many of the great Mk II weapons in GTA Online.

3) Compact EMP Launcher

The Compact EMP Launcher (Image via Rockstar Games)

The most expensive weapon in GTA Online is incredibly niche to use. This gun is intended to non-violently stop a moving vehicle, which has limited use thanks to how it works. For those who don't know, the Compact EMP Launcher works similarly to the Compact Grenade Launcher in terms of projectile speed and arc.

Vehicles hit by its projectile are only disabled for five seconds. Unfortunately, many vehicles can still use weapons while disabled, meaning that it's not a safe option to use against other players most of the time. Trying to hit a fast-moving vehicle with this gun isn't worth $525,000 when much better alternatives exist.

2) Unholy Hellbringer

The Unholy Hellbringer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although the Unholy Hellbringer looks futuristic, it's just a repaint of the Combat MG with otherwise identical stats to that gun. Keep in mind that the Unholy Hellbringer doesn't have any attachments and that the gun it's based on (the Combat MG) is outclassed by many Mk II assault rifles.

The sole advantage that the Unholy Hellbringer has is that players will never need to reload. However, that's not worth spending $449,000. At least the other Republican Space Ranger Special weapon, Widowmaker, has a niche in which it doesn't require a Rank to be used, compared to the otherwise identical Minigun.

1) Precision Rifle

The Precision Rifle (Image via Rockstar Games)

A sniper rifle with no scope that costs $450,000 is not worth it. It doesn't have much in the way of customization, lacking even the most basic features like a scope.

It's simply outclassed by better alternatives, especially when the Heavy Sniper Mk II has a much superior range and practically every Assault Rifle does better for mid-to-long-range scenarios.

$450,000 is a lot of money to throw away for a weapon that's rightfully been critically panned by the playerbase. Unless Rockstar Games buffs it, the Precision Rifle is one of the worst things to spend your money on in GTA Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

