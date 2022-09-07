5 most informative GTA Online YouTubers that players should subscribe to in 2022

Many YouTubers have been creating amazing content for the GTA Online community for a while now, and they have become an essential component for anyone new to the game who wants to understand it better.

While most popular GTA Online YouTubers make content that is primarily meant to be entertaining, there are some YouTubers who have made it their mission to create the best instructional and educational content.

This article will recommend five GTA Online YouTubers that players really need to check out if they want to know more about this iconic game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

These are some of the most informative GTA Online YouTubers that players really need to watch

5) Onespot Gaming

Onespot Gaming creates Grand Theft Auto Online content in which they compare different items, cars, weapons, and many more things in the game. These videos are pretty useful if Grand Theft Auto Online players are confused about the performance of certain items or vehicles.

Furthermore, they also create videos that go over the game's lesser-known mechanics, especially during improbable situations. All in all, Onespot Gaming is an amazing YouTuber to watch if players want to know how good their items and vehicles are.

4) GTA Series Videos

Grand Theft Auto Series Videos is arguably the best Grand Theft Auto walkthrough channel on YouTube. If players are stuck in any of the narrative missions, be it in GTA 5 or GTA Online, GSV has probably made a complete walkthrough series about it.

Their walkthrough videos are also purely informative, so players who are in a hurry for solutions will appreciate how they don't waste time and get right to the point. They have also created numerous 100% completion videos, and players who want to finish every objective in the game will find these extremely valuable.

3) HarmNone

HarmNone is a great YouTuber to watch if you are a beginner Grand Theft Auto Online player looking for great recommendations regarding which car or weapon to buy in the game. His lists are especially helpful, so any player who wants to use their money constructively should definitely subscribe to his channel.

Moreover, he also talks about the weekly updates and gives tips and tricks regarding PvP, which are always useful for both beginners and advanced players. His videos are simple to understand and fun to watch, so players will never get bored watching his content.

2) Tylarious

Tylarious creates a wide variety of content that almost every Grand Theft Auto Online player will find useful. His content ranges from walkthroughs to reviews of different vehicles and weapons. Most of his videos are also short, direct, and very binge-worthy.

His best videos are arguably his money guides as they are very practical and easy to follow. This makes his content very useful for any Grand Theft Auto Online player who is struggling to earn money in the game.

1) TGG

TGG is one of the most well-known GTA Online content creators on YouTube and is also one of the best YouTubers to follow if players want to stay updated regarding all of the new additions, updates, and general news about Grand Theft Auto Online.

His videos are always very informative, and even his speculation videos often turn out to be accurate. He also makes a variety of videos, so there is something for everyone.

