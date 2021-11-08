5 GTA San Andreas activities that will feel better in the remastered Trilogy 

GTA San Andreas gave the Community so much to do across such a big map. It was probably the most popular game of the entire franchise, and was well ahead of its time.

There were so many new things that players were able to do in San Andreas that were unavailable in GTA 3 or Vice City. From blowing up piles of vehicles to parachuting from a plane, players were spoiled for choice.

Especially when it came to feel-good activities for passing the time and enjoying themselves in San Andreas.

This article will feature five things that players will be able to do in the remastered GTA San Andreas. Activities that will feel better than the original game because of all the updates that Rockstar has put it through.

5 activites in GTA San Andreas that players will love to carry out in the remastered version

1) Gang Wars

Don't mess with Grove Street (Image via YouTube/ Madd Carl)

One great feature of GTA San Andreas was the ability for CJ to provoke a gang war and claim turf for the Grove Street Family. While there were several gangs in the game, Ballas was the primary enemy of lead protagonist CJ and his Grove Street Families.

With improved graphics and mechanics, as well as the addition of the weapon wheel, the takeover of hoods in the remastered Trilogy will surely feel better, and easier as well.

2) Flying

Cleared for landing Carl (Image via YouTube/ Willzyyy)

All GTA San Andreas fans will remember attending, and hopefully passing, flight school. While flying in San Andreas was much better than trying to pilot the Dodo in GTA 3, flight mechanics were not as smooth as they are now in GTA Online.

Flying should be much improved and feel much smoother for players in the GTA Trilogy: Definitive edition.

3) Racing

Burn some rubber (Image via YouTube/ GamesPro SP)

The GTA Community already knows the car graphics will be better, with the mechanics being revamped in the new Trilogy. Rockstar has promised that the driving mechanics of the remastered games will provide a much better experience.

Taking part in the races across all three remastered GTA titles is bound to feel and look much better than in the classic versions of the games.

4) Swimming

Just keep swimming (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA San Andreas was the first game in the franchise to introduce swimming. This felt great for GTA fans on the release of San Andreas, as they could swim between islands.

Another added feature that fans particularly liked was learning how to improve CJ's lung capacity by swimming underwater.

With all the various dynamics expected in the remastered Trilogy, plus the current experience from GTA 5, swimming will feel much better in the upcoming titles.

5) Jetpack

Houston, we don't have a problem (Image via Sportskeeda)

Found while playing the "Black Project" mission, the jetpack was first used to its complete potential in GTA San Andreas. While it could be used with cheat codes in Vice City, San Andreas was where it really shone.

Players can only imagine how it will feel to take this machine out for a ride in the soon-to-release remastered Trilogy.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan